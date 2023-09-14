“Once he hits 140 kmph, he is a different bowler” - Paras Mhambrey pleased with Hardik Pandya’s impressive bowling performance in Asia Cup

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is pleased with all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s bowling performance in the ongoing Asia Cup. Seeing him as a wicket-taking option, the coach asserted that once he hits 140 kmph, Pandya is a different bowler.

While Pandya’s bowling has been hampered by injury and fitness issues, he has made an impression with his pace in the Asia Cup. His performance against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 clash on Tuesday, September 12, stood out. The pacer ran in hard and made life uncomfortable for the batters with his speed and bounce.

At a press conference ahead of India’s Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday, Mhambrey shared his views on Pandya’s bowling performance in the Asia Cup and his workload management. He commented:

"I am very happy with the way Hardik has shaped up, something that we have worked on for a long time. We have been managing his workload, making sure that he is fit and able to achieve what we expect out of him.

"Once he hits 140 kmph, he is a different bowler. From the team perspective it's a wicket-taking option that we have," added the former pacer.

Pandya recorded figures of 1/17 in five overs against Pakistan and 1/14 in five overs against Sri Lanka.

“I have been working with Tilak since his U-19 days” – Mhambrey on youngster’s bowling skills

Mhambrey also admitted that the Indian team is looking to develop the bowling skills of batters, so that they can chip in when needed. He stated that Tilak Varma is someone who is being trained for the role.

“I have been working with Tilak since his U-19 days. We were in South Africa and we realized he has bowling skills. We are working on it consistently. If the captain gets confidence that he can bowl one over and deliver, this one over can turn into two overs. But it depends on circumstances where we need that extra bowler,” Mhambrey said.

India have been forced to play with only five specialist bowlers in a number of limited-overs matches because none of the senior top-order batters roll their arm over.

Varma can bowl occasional off-spin and also took a wicket during the T20I series in West Indies last month.