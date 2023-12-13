"Once I do what I have to do in the CPL" - Andre Russell credits Darren Sammy for his return to national colours

Veteran West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell credited coach Darren Sammy for plotting his return to the national team. Having led the hosts to victory in the opening T20I against England in Barbados, the Jamaican expressed pride at getting the opportunity to wear the national jersey again.

Playing for the national team for the first time since the T20 World Cup 2021, Russell's all-round efforts helped the West Indies win a thriller by six wickets. The 35-year-old took three scalps in his four overs and followed it up with a cameo of 29 off 14 deliveries as the home side chased down 172 to take a 1-0 lead.

Speaking after the match, Russell said it was good to pull England back when they were well on track to make over 171. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated:

"Sammy mentioned that once I do what I have to do in the CPL he will definitely mention my name in selection. And I had my fingers crossed… I'm here to play cricket and I'm just happy I can be wearing this crest on my chest."

Russell added:

"I was excited to see all the guys there trying to make sure the plan that we discussed in the huddle came out. And it's good to pull it back from a high-scoring game to 170 [171]. We know how good the quality of England's spinners are and their [other] bowlers, so it was good to actually restrict them and have some cushion and comfort."

While the Jamaican struck at 161.11 in the 2023 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, he only managed an aggregate of 145 runs in 11 matches. With the ball, he finished with 11 wickets at 21.09.

"If they need me, I will come out of retirement" - Andre Russell

Andre Russell batting with Rovman Powell. (Credits: Twitter)

Russell, who added 49 with Rovman Powell, made a surprising announcement that he could walk away from international cricket after the T20 World Cup next year, but is ready to reverse it if required. He said:

"It all depends on how the World Cup goes for me. I still have a lot left in the tank. But, you know, based on discussions with the coach, I told him that after the World Cup I would walk away from international cricket, but if they need me, I will come out of retirement."

Russell added:

"That's the plan that I have, there are so many young talents here, all around us, similar to myself. Sometimes you realise that you're going into 36, you know, just give the youngsters the opportunity. And if West Indies should still need me, I would be willing to put in the hard yards for them."

The second T20I between England and West Indies is set to be played on Wednesday.