Chris Rogers feels Pat Cummins' onslaught against Joe Root changed the momentum of the first Ashes Test.

Cummins walked out to bat on Day 5 (Tuesday, June 20) at Edgbaston in Birmingham when Australia needed 72 runs with just three wickets in hand. The Australian skipper scored an unbeaten 44 off 73 deliveries to help his team register a two-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

During an interaction on the SEN podcast 'Whateley', Rogers was asked about the significance of Pat Cummins' attack on Joe Root in changing the momentum of the game, to which he responded:

"It's a top-class player reading the game, knowing that was probably what he needed to do. He needed to somehow put some pressure back on England and he needed to take the upper hand, he needed to be the one who took responsibility."

The former Australian opener added:

"There was always going to be a risk in doing that but he felt that was calculated, no doubt, and once he did it, the game changed and just started to swing back a little bit Australia's way."

England opted not to take the new ball after 80 overs and persisted with Root at one end. The move paid immediate dividends as the off-spinner dismissed Alex Carey. However, Cummins smoked the former England skipper for two sixes in his next over to bring Australia back into the game.

"Incredibly important" - Chris Rogers on the significance of Pat Cummins' performance as skipper

Pat Cummins excelled with his all-round performances in the Edgbaston Test.

Chris Rogers was also asked about the importance of Pat Cummins' performance for him as skipper and the making of his legacy, to which he replied:

"Incredibly important. There are always going to be those questions about a fast bowler being captain but equally too the way that Cummins and Andrew McDonald have made this Australian team their own. There are always those kinds of critics in the background."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"They showed with that performance and we knew when you get into those positions, you need your best players to stand up and be counted. That was simply incredible from Pat. Just to steer the side home when they are in a lot of trouble, with still 50-odd to get, he took the responsibility upon himself and he got it done."

Australia needed 54 runs with just two wickets in hand when Alex Carey was dismissed. Cummins and Nathan Lyon (16*) took the visitors across the line with their unbroken 55-run ninth-wicket partnership.

