“One of the all-time great Boxing Day hundreds from Ajinkya Rahane” - Shane Warne hails Indian captain

Aussie legend Shane Warne termed Ajinkya Rahane’s century on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG as “one of the all-time great Boxing Day hundreds.”

Leading the team in Virat Kohli’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane brought up his 12th Test hundred and was unbeaten on 104 from 200 balls. It helped India finish the day on 277 for 5, with a significant lead of 82.

According to Warne, the knock is significant in the context of the series and also because it came under highly challenging batting conditions. The spin wizard told Fox Cricket:

“As far as hundreds go, they all just say one in the hundreds column, but some are better than others and that will go down as one of the all-time great Boxing Day hundreds from Ajinkya Rahane.

“Given the conditions, given the situation of the game, given the quality of the bowling, the way the pitch has nipped around, put all those into the mix. That’s where the stats don’t change, it just goes down as one hundred but it’s a lot more than that," he added.

Warne also added that regular captain Virat Kohli, who is back in India on paternity leave, can be proud of what the team is achieving without him.

“I can’t say enough about what a quality hundred this is. Absolutely outstanding from Rahane, the Indian skipper. I’m sure Virat Kohli is sitting back in India, feeling very proud of what this Indian team have been able to do without him and how well Ajinkya Rahane has done," Shane Warne said.

Ajinkya Rahane brings up his second Boxing Day hundred

Ajinkya Rahane’s 12th Test hundred was also his second at the MCG. He hit 12 fours during his sublime knock and featured in an undefeated stand of 104 with Ravindra Jadeja (40 not out).

During the knock on Sunday, Ajinkya Rahane also overtook Virat Kohli on the list of Indian batsmen who have scored the most runs at the MCG.

Kohli has scored 316 runs in three Tests at the MCG at an average of 52.66. Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, has already amassed 334 runs at this venue.

Ajinkya Rahane’s first Test hundred at the MCG came in 2014 when he hammered 147 from 171 balls in a drawn encounter.