"One of the best fielders in Pakistan" - Mir Hamza backs Abdullah Shafique despite consistently shelling catches in Australia Tests

Pakistan seamer Mir Hamza has thrown his weight behind Abdullah Shafique despite the latter dropping a plethora of catches in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The left-arm seamer termed the opening batter as one of the best fielders in the country.

Shafique dropped a catch off Usman Khawaja on Day 1 of the first Test in Perth. The right-hander also spilled a chance off David Warner in the first innings of the ongoing second Test at the MCG.

However, the costliest one proved to be in the second innings, that of Mitchell Marsh, who Shafique gave a lifeline on 20, and the all-rounder went on to make a potentially match-winning 96.

At a presser after day 3, Hamza, 31, said:

"Abdullah Shafique is one of the best fielders in Pakistan. Dropped catches are a part of the game. It's OK."

Australia were teetering at 46-4 when Shafique dropped Marsh's catch. Marsh and Smith went on to stitch a partnership of 153 and take Australia's lead to 241 at Stumps.

"We are trying to go for the kill" - Mir Hamza

Mir Hamza celebrates a wicket at MCG. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hamza, who picked three crucial wickets, said that he only followed simple things to get the ball talk and is optimistic of Pakistan winning the Test:

"I hold to my basics. The pitch has something for the fast bowlers, and the ball is swinging and seaming. I utilised my skills. If I can swing the ball both ways, especially when there's a new batsman at the crease, it's a good opportunity for me. This was my thought with Travis Head."

"I thought he may be ready for the outswing so I'll try inswing. We are trying to go for the kill because we are still in the game. The sooner the wickets come, the smaller the target will be."

Should Pakistan win at the MCG, it will be their first Test victory Down Under since 1995.

