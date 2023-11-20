“One defeat does not define this team” - Indian cricket fraternity hails Men in Blue despite 2023 World Cup final heartbreak

Team India suffered yet another heartbreak in the 2023 World Cup final, losing to Australia by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The Men in Blue won all their nine matches in the league stage and then thumped New Zealand in the first semi-final. However, on the big day, they came second best again, faltering against the Aussies.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Team India were held to 240 as Australia came up with a brilliant bowling performance. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc claimed 3/55, while skipper Pat Cummins led from the front with 2/34. Josh Hazlewood also made a huge impact with figures of 2/60.

In the chase, India reduced Australia to 47/3 as David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Steven Smith fell cheaply. However, Travis Head (137 off 120) and Marnus Labuschagne (58* off 110) killed Team India’s hopes, adding 192 runs for the fourth wicket.

Despite the disappointing performance in the final, the Indian cricket fraternity hailed the Men in Blue for their fantastic overall showing in the World Cup and urged them to keep their spirits high. Here are some reactions to India’s defeat in the 2023 World Cup final.

With the defeat on Sunday, India’s hunt for an ICC crown is still on. They last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

“We were looking at 270-280” - Indian captain Rohit Sharma reflects on defeat

Speaking after India’s loss in the 2023 World Cup final, skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that they did not put enough runs on the board. Rohit stated that they were looking at posting a total in the region of 280.

“I thought when KL and Virat were batting, we were looking at 270-280 at that point but we kept losing wickets," he said.

Rohit credited Head and Labuschagne for their fantastic partnership, which completely shut India out of the final. He said:

“Australia stitched a big partnership after losing three wickets. With 240 on the board, we wanted early wickets but credit to Travis Head and Marnus. They put us completely out of the game.

“I thought the wicket got better to bat under lights. I mean we knew it would be under lights, but I don't want to give that as an excuse. But credit to those two guys (Head and Labuschagne) in the middle for stitching that big partnership for the Aussies,” Rohit dadded.

Batting first, India were 76/1 in the 10th over. However, following Rohit’s dismissal for 47 off 31 balls they lost their way and were held to below par score.