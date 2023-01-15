“One of the most embarrassing days of Sri Lankan cricket for sure” - Farveez Maharoof reacts after India’s record 317-run triumph in 3rd ODI

Former all-rounder Farveez Maharoof described Sri Lanka’s capitulation in the third ODI against India on Sunday, January 15, in Thiruvananthapuram as "one of the most embarrassing days" in the country’s cricket history.

The Lankans went down to India by 317 runs in the ODI on Sunday as the Men in Blue completed a 3-0 whitewash. With their emphatic triumph, Team India created a new record for the largest margin of victory by runs in men’s ODIs. The previous best was 290 runs by New Zealand against Ireland in Aberdeen in July 2008.

Hosts India batted first in the third and final ODI of the series in Thiruvananthapuram and posted 390-5 courtesy of hundreds from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. In response, the Lankans folded up for 73 in 22 overs. Sharing his thoughts on the visitors’ abject surrender, Maharoof told ESPNcricinfo:

“One of the most embarrassing days of Sri Lankan cricket for sure. It would be remembered for a record the Sri Lankan team would not want to have in their careers. The way Sri Lanka bowled and fielded and the way they batted, especially, some of the soft dismissals, (it is) just not good enough in international cricket.”

While Kohli top-scored for India with 166* off 110 balls, Gill contributed 116 in 97 balls. The duo added 131 runs for the second wicket. Chasing 391, not a single Lankan batter could reach the 20-run mark. Opener Nuwanidu Fernando’s 19 was the visitors' top scorer.

“This Indian attack, especially with the new ball, looks formidable” - Wasim Jaffer on India hammering Sri Lanka

After the batters did a fine job, Mohammed Siraj claimed 4-32 in his 10 overs to run through the Lankan batting. According to Wasim Jaffer, Team India’s current pace attack looks rather formidable. He opined:

“This Indian attack, especially with the new ball, looks formidable. Umran Malik wasn’t playing today, but the way Siraj bowled and even (Mohammed) Shami for that matter… The pitch didn’t look easy but it just seemed like Sri Lanka did not turn up. India just outplayed them.”

Jaffer also praised India’s decision to bat first, stating that the top three batters made the surface look easier than it was. He elaborated:

“It was a good decision to bat on that wicket. It did look like it was tough to score. But the way Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma started, there was some outstanding cricket played. Phenomenal innings from Kohli; some extraordinary hitting - eight sixes, which we don’t see with Kohli very often.”

While Kohli slammed 13 fours and eight sixes in his ton, Gill hit 14 fours and two maximums in his knock.

