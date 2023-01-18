"One format bully" - Fans disappointed with Suryakumar Yadav's inability to build and pace an ODI innings 

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav's struggles to assert his authority into the 50-over format continued after a lukewarm outing by his standards during the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18. The No.1 ranked T20I batter's stay at the crease came to an end after a brief cameo that yielded 31 runs off 26 deliveries.

Suryakumar came into bat after the fall of Ishan Kishan's wicket. Batting at No.5, the batter looked in good flow, despite his issues with pacing in the format of late. With over 30 overs still left when he came into bat, the Mumbai-born batter only had to play second-fiddle to the well-settled Shubman Gill at the other end.

The right-handed batter got off the mark with a boundary off his second delivery itself, setting the tempo, just like he does in the shortest format. He struck two more boundaries in the next over to race off to 15 off nine deliveries. The duo also quickly brought up their 50-run partnership.

However, just when it seemed like Suryakumar Yadav was coming into his own in 50 overs, he lost his wicket courtesy of a soft dismissal. He played a slower, fulish delivery by Daryl Mitchell on the up, leading to a simple catch for Mitchell Santner at short cover. The fact that the delivery held onto the pitch a little did not help the batter's cause.

Fans were left disappointed with the T20I specialist's recurring trend of failing to convert his start in ODI cricket. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

shiv @shi_vuu suryakumar yadav is not an odi player! suryakumar yadav is not an odi player!

Blake @mrethanblake



#INDvNZ #NZvIND #CricketTwitter #BCCI



I guess, they should try Surya more in T20s and maybe test for entertainment at the tail. Have #SuryakumarYadav wasted an opportunity here?I guess, they should try Surya more in T20s and maybe test for entertainment at the tail. Have #SuryakumarYadav wasted an opportunity here? #INDvNZ #NZvIND #CricketTwitter #BCCI I guess, they should try Surya more in T20s and maybe test for entertainment at the tail.

Aditya Kulkarni @imadityak twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 31 from 26 balls. Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 31 from 26 balls. #SuryakumarYadav definitely cursing himself. He got a great opportunity to prove his metal in #Odi as well with a big inning, got a start as well but failed to convert to the big one. @BCCI #SuryakumarYadav definitely cursing himself. He got a great opportunity to prove his metal in #Odi as well with a big inning, got a start as well but failed to convert to the big one. @BCCI twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

Virarsh @Cheeku218 One more ODI failure for Suryakumar Yadav



One format bully SKY🤣 One more ODI failure for Suryakumar YadavOne format bully SKY🤣

Shasi_tweets @Saash961

is built for ODI & Test not for striking every ball ...

Played well @ShubmanGill

#INDvNZ #SuryakumarYadav SKY is built for T20 not for Rotating Strike or Building innings #ShubmanGill is built for ODI & Test not for striking every ball ...Played well SKY is built for T20 not for Rotating Strike or Building innings #ShubmanGill is built for ODI & Test not for striking every ball ...Played well 👏 @ShubmanGill#INDvNZ #SuryakumarYadav

shubhro @shubhro58200213 @ishankishan51 , @surya_14kumar

SKY and ishan kishan has very poor temperament and shot selection ability for ODIs and Tests. They must build on THEM and show better patience, if they want to make their career last long. SKY and ishan kishan has very poor temperament and shot selection ability for ODIs and Tests. They must build on THEM and show better patience, if they want to make their career last long. @ishankishan51 , @surya_14kumar SKY and ishan kishan has very poor temperament and shot selection ability for ODIs and Tests. They must build on THEM and show better patience, if they want to make their career last long.

Sam @Sam28_22 @CricCrazyJohns I think surya is type of player that needs clarity in his mind . In t20 he follows simple policy see the ball hit the ball . In test he will play defensive game . But in odi aapko game chalna aana chahiye with singles. I don’t think he is capable of that . He is not an odi player @CricCrazyJohns I think surya is type of player that needs clarity in his mind . In t20 he follows simple policy see the ball hit the ball . In test he will play defensive game . But in odi aapko game chalna aana chahiye with singles. I don’t think he is capable of that . He is not an odi player

Sports.world @moiz_sports @CricCrazyJohns Give him one more ODI series. He is an exceptional T20 talent. Can score in ODIs but he will be a waste in Tests @CricCrazyJohns Give him one more ODI series. He is an exceptional T20 talent. Can score in ODIs but he will be a waste in Tests

Team India looking for a big finish after losing Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal brought Hardik Pandya into the crease with more than 20 overs remaining in the first innings.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) duo kept the run scoring going, with Shubman Gill notching his second consecutive hundred as well as becoming the fastest Indian batter to reach 1000 ODI runs. He took 19 innings to reach the landmark figure, beating Virat Kohli's record by a comfortable margin of five innings.

As of writing, Hardik is finding his groove after facing 31 deliveries for his 22 runs. Gill, on the other hand, is gliding by and is unbeaten on 128. Team India are 234/4 after 37.4 overs and will be eyeing a 300+ total.

Do you think Suryakumar Yadav will find his groove in the ODI format anytime soon? Let us know what you think.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes