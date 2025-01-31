"One is Mahi bhai jumping" - Team India star recalls MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue’s 2013 Champions Trophy winning moment

Team India star Shubman Gill recalled the winning moment of the Men in Blue's 2013 Champions Trophy campaign as the 2025 edition approaches. The right-handed batter suggested that he felt overjoyed by Team India celebrating their victory on the stage by wearing the white coat.

Led by MS Dhoni, the Men in Blue strangled hosts England in a rain-curtailed low-scoring affair in the final at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The 50-over affair became a 20-over contest due to rain and the home side had to chase a modest 130 for victory.

The home side dominated the contest for the most part but the momemtum shifted in the18th over with Eoin Morgan's wicket and India eventually won by five runs.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the ICC, Gill recalled watching the match from the home and remembered the final moments of the commentary.

"I remember watching it from home. Whenever I think of that Champion’s Trophy, there are a couple of things that I remember. One is Mahi bhai jumping when he missed the Ashwin bhai ball, and I think they (England) needed five runs off the last ball. The batsman misses, and then the commentators say, ‘The batsman misses, Dhoni misses, but it doesn’t matter,’ and then everybody is jumping and then seeing everyone dancing in the white coat when they were getting that trophy."

With the Asian Giants lifting the Champions Trophy that year under Dhoni, the wicketkeeper-batter also became the first captain to win all three ICC titles. He skippered India to the 20-over World Cup title in 2007 and the 50-over crown four years later.

"There is no space for defeat only" - Shubman Gill ahead of India's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Gill set to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the eight-team tournament, the 25-year-old expressed his hunger to win the event and doesn't wish to miss out on winning another trophy.

He added:

"I’m definitely very hungry, and it is something that you always dream of as a kid, and I’ve played one ICC tournament and came very close to winning a senior men’s trophy. There is no space for defeat only. I think the top teams are playing, and it’s very exciting and very grueling, and you know that you don’t have any margin of error, so that is very exciting."

Shubman Gill was part of India's squad that reached the 2023 World Cup final as they lost to Australia.

