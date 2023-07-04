"One of Robinson and Anderson misses" - Ricky Ponting on England's probable playing XI for 3rd Ashes Test

Ricky Ponting believes that one of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson could sit out of England's playing XI in the third Test, with the hosts potentially playing a spinner at Headingley. Australia currently lead the five-match series 2-0 on the back of thrilling victories at Edgbaston and Lord's.

The hosts went in with a four-pronged pace attack in the second Test at Lord's due to the injury sustained by off-spinner Moen Ali during the opening Test match. However, the move backfired as Australia scored a formidable 416 in their first innings despite batting under bowling-friendly conditions.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Ricky Ponting insisted England stick with Josh Tongue, who impressed in the Lord's Test with five wickets, including that of dangermen David Warner and Steve Smith in both innings.

"I think it'll probably come down to Robinson or Anderson, I think for that third seam bowler spot at Headingley," Ponting said. "They'll definitely want to bring a spinner back. So I think Tongue stays in and one of Robinson and Anderson misses. They've got a couple of big, really big calls to make."

Ponting also wanted the hosts to draft Mark Wood into the playing side for more penetration and wicket-taking ability.

"I think the other one that they'll have to think about is Mark Wood. If Mark Wood is fit they need that bit of firepower and penetration, especially knowing now that they need to win the last three Test matches," he added.

While James Anderson's performance has been underwhelming, with just three wickets in the two Tests, Robinson has been England's second-leading wicket-taker behind Stuart Broad, with 10 scalps.

Robinson and Anderson were England's leading wicket-takers in the previous WTC cycle, with over 100 scalps in 28 combined matches.

Despite the impressive numbers, the sameness and lack of pace in the England pace attack have been criticized, with several members of the media calling for the selection of Mark Wood.

The 33-year-old is undoubtedly the hosts' quickest bowler and was in scintillating form in 2022, picking up 21 wickets in five Tests at an average of 23.85.

"Todd is a really good like-for-like replacement" - Ricky Ponting on Nathan Lyon's absence

Todd Murphy impressed in tandem with Nathan Lyon in India earlier this year.

Ricky Ponting felt that 22-year-old Todd Murphy should be an adequate replacement for the champion off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who was ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series with a calf injury.

Lyon was seen holding his right calf in pain after attempting a catch at fine-leg in the final session on Day 2 of the Lord's Test before being taken off the field immediately.

Despite coming out to bat in Australia's second innings, the 35-year-old was in severe pain and did not bowl in the final innings.

"Todd is a really good like-for-like replacement. Australia obviously missed that high-quality spinning option late on the fifth day, considering that they've got a few left-handers in their middle order," Ponting stated.

Todd Murphy had a sensational beginning to his International career, picking up a five-wicket haul on his debut against India at Nagpur earlier this year.

He had an excellent series, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 25.21, including figures of 7/124 in the Nagpur Test. The youngster also picked up the prized scalp of Virat Kohli four times in the series.

England and Australia will resume their battle for supremacy in the third Test at Headingley on Thursday, July 6.

