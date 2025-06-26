"One of his shoes had 15 spikes" - Ravichandran Ashwin reveals English speedster's tactics amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Ravichandran Ashwin opined that the Indian players didn't create enough rough areas for left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the recently concluded Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. He recalled seeing English speedster Jamie Overton wear shoes with 15 spikes in county cricket just to create rough patches on the pitch.

The legendary off-spinner suggested that the Indian cricketers don't wear such shoes. It is worth mentioning that creating rough areas on the pitch helps the spin bowlers significantly.

Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube channel, 'Ashwin', the 38-year-old said (from 13:33):

"During my county cricket days, I remember checking out the spikes in Jamie Overton's shoes. One of his shoes had 15 spikes. One of the nails was this long (shows his index fingers), and when asked the reason, he said that these shoes were used to create the rough in the second innings. We don't even have the concept of such shoes in our country."

Jadeja finished with figures of 24-1-104-1 in the fourth innings. Ben Duckett's glorious 149-run knock helped England chase down the mammoth 371-run target and register their second-highest successful run chase in Test cricket.

"He played like a Rolls-Royce!" - Ravichandran Ashwin's massive praise for KL Rahul after ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India opener KL Rahul got off to an impressive start in the first innings after India were put to bat first. However, he failed to convert it into a big score, departing after a well-made 42.

He made amends in the subsequent essay, notching up his ninth Test century. The right-handed batter scored 137 runs off 247 deliveries. Ravichandran Ashwin reserved high praise for the senior player.

Remarking that Rahul played like a Rolls-Royce, Ashwin said in the same video (from 26:07):

"Truly a high-quality performer and a high-quality batsman. Whenever he goes overseas, he gets those big scores in the first Test, and in England, even in the last series, he played like a million dollars. He played like a Rolls-Royce!"

He highlighted that Rahul has adapted to different roles from time to time, just like former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid. Ashwin commented (from 27:06)

"If a Bengaluru-based cricketer named Rahul plays for India, adaptability is automatically their middle name."

England have claimed a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second Test will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 2 to 6.

