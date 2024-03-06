"One of them is a straight swap" - Aakash Chopra on likely changes to India's playing XI for 5th Test vs England

Aakash Chopra expects India to stick with a bowling attack comprising two seamers and three spinners for the fifth and final Test against England starting in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7.

Rohit Sharma and company persisted with the same spin-pace combination in the first four Tests, although there have been personnel changes. However, they could consider playing an additional pacer in Dharamsala, considering the cold weather and potentially a slightly more seamer-friendly pitch.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Jasprit Bumrah will likely replace Akash Deep in the playing XI.

"Is there any scope for change in the Indian team? I feel one of them is a straight swap. Akash Deep will go out and Jasprit Bumrah will come in because Bumrah is available in this match and wasn't in the previous one," he said (6:40).

The former India opener doesn't see the hosts playing an additional seamer.

"Now that he (Bumrah) has come, he and Mohammed Siraj should be playing. Generally, when you talk about Dharamsala, people feel three fast bowlers should be played, but I feel you won't play three," the reputed commentator stated.

Chopra opined that Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will continue to be India's three spinners.

"You will still go with three spinners and will not toy with anyone as a fourth spinner. You are not going to think about playing a fourth spinner. So the same three spinners who played earlier - Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep, and along with them Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah is what I am thinking," he added.

Ashwin, who will be playing his 100th Test, is the only Indian bowler to feature in the first four games of the series. Jadeja and Kuldeep have played three Tests apiece, with Axar Patel being a part of the playing XI in the first two Tests.

"Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma might give Rajat Patidar one last chance" - Aakash Chopra

Rajat Patidar has aggregated 63 runs in six Test innings.

Aakash Chopra reckons the Indian team management might stick with Rajat Patidar instead of giving a debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal.

"There is scope for only one change in batting, where Devdutt Padikkal can come in place of Rajat Patidar, but I am not sure. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma might give Rajat Patidar one last chance. There is a possibility. I have got no inside info, so I can't say anything," he observed (7:45).

While expecting James Anderson to be a threat in Dharamsala, Chopra opined that England should play Mark Wood. He doesn't expect the visitors to make any changes in the batting department, adding that it could be a close game if the England middle order plays well.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should India play two seamers and three spinners in Dharamsala? Yes No 0 votes