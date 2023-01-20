"One of the most well-deserved call-ups" - Jaydev Unadkat recalls what Rahul Dravid told him before his comeback Test

Jaydev Unadkat made a return to India's Test team after 12 years when he was named in the playing XI for the second Test of the series against Bangladesh in December last year.

The left-arm pacer recently shared details of the conversation he had with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on the morning of his comeback Test. Unadkat mentioned that he had a 30-second talk with him.

The Saurashtra-born pacer stated that Dravid told him that he should be really proud, as he thoroughly deserved to earn a national call-up. Speaking to ESPNcrinfo, Unadkat said:

"Everyone congratulated me, saying that it was well deserved. And even though it was repetitive, I still felt a little sense of pride every time I heard that, that you deserve this call-up."

"On the day when the Test was starting, Rahul bhai told me in the morning: 'JD, you are a part of the XI," he added. "And this is probably one of the most well-deserved call-ups that you have got. Be very, very proud of it and enjoy your time out there in the middle.' It was just a 30-second talk."

It is worth mentioning that Rahul Dravid was a part of India's playing XI when Unadkat made his Test debut against South Africa in 2010. However, the bowler had to wait more than 12 years for a second opportunity.

The 31-year-old bagged three wickets in the Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Unadkat was impressive with the ball and made it tough for the opposition batters by extracting extra bounce off the surface.

Recalling his bowling exploits in the fixture, he added that Mushfiqur Rahim's wicket was the one he cherished the most out of his three scalps. He pointed out that he was able to set the batter up nicely by coming around the stumps.

On being asked about the wicket that he enjoyed the most against Bangladesh, Unadkat said:

"I would say the second one, where I got Mushfiqur [Rahim]. I started over the wicket and then came around the wicket like I have been doing a lot recently [in domestic cricket], using the angles and setting up the batsman. In a way, it becomes difficult for the batsman to judge which way the ball is going to go."

"And being a left-hander, I do have that advantage of using the wide angle of the crease," he added. "And that particular ball where I got him out was when I came a little wider off the crease. I tried to get it away, it moved just that bit that I wanted it to, and he edged it."

Notably, the Saurashtra seamer has also been named in India's squad for the first two matches of the upcoming four-match home Test series against Australia. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway in Nagpur on February 9.

"The hunger to improve is that much stronger as well" - Jaydev Unadkat

Expressing his delight at being picked for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series, Jaydev Unadkat vowed to repay selectors' faith.

He stated that he wouldn't be content with just making a comeback to the national side. Unadkat also remarked that he is hungry to contribute towards the success of the team.

"They have shown that trust in me now," he continued. "I want to contribute towards the team's success, not just be a part of the team and say, 'I'm done, I have made the comeback and I'm happy.' The belief that I can contribute is that much stronger. The hunger to improve is that much stronger as well."

Unadkat is currently playing for Saurashtra in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy. He has showcased stellar form in the tournament, picking up 17 wickets from just three matches.

He was exceptional with the ball during his side's encounter against Delhi earlier this month, bagging eight wickets in the first innings. He also became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the first over of a Ranji Trophy match.

