"Only 2 balls need to fall at the right spot" - Aakash Chopra on whether New Zealand seamers can trouble India in 2023 World Cup semi-final

Aakash Chopra reckons the New Zealand seamers can trouble India with the new ball, especially if they get to bowl second in the 2023 World Cup semi-final.

The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. The Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by four wickets in their league-stage clash and will hope to do an encore in the knockout game.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India have the better seam attack but acknowledged that the New Zealand pacers can strike a few blows with the new ball as well. He elaborated (5:20):

"If you do man-to-man marking, India's bowling is their strength. So if India are bowling second and if they have scored 305-310 runs, they can win the match easily by 70-80 runs. It won't be a difficult job. In the same breath, there is a question about whether this New Zealand fast bowling can trouble us."

The former India opener added:

"If we do man-to-man marking, the Indian fast bowlers' form is much better. However, because it is a semi-final and it is a matter of just one game, can Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson pick up five wickets whilst the ball is new? They can pick up three to four, only two balls need to fall at the right spot."

Chopra expects both sides to opt to bat first if they win the toss. He highlighted that there is a slight threat of batting conditions being slightly difficult under lights.

"If our bowlers have the ball in their hands under lights, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra will both get out" - Aakash Chopra

Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway are expected to open the batting for New Zealand. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra sees Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj dismissing both New Zealand openers with the new ball if they get to bowl second. He said (6:05):

"If our bowlers have the ball in their hands under lights, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra will both get out, one off an incoming Bumrah delivery, and the other off Mohammed Siraj's awaygoing delivery. I am visualizing whether something like that can happen."

While acknowledging Daryl Mitchell's threat with the bat, the reputed commentator opined that Kane Williamson could hold the key to the Black Caps' prospects. He stated:

"There will be pressure on Kane Williamson once again to score runs because if Kane doesn't score runs, this team will be seen disintegrating. To be fair, Tom Latham hasn't had a very good tournament but Daryl Mitchell scored a century against us. So you need to be slightly wary of him."

Chopra concluded by predicting that India will register a convincing win and become the first team to qualify for the final.

Poll : Will New Zealand pick up more than two wickets in the first 10 overs of India's innings? Yes No 0 votes