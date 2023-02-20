Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has hailed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his incredible performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Jadeja won yet another Player of the Match award, as his stunning spell on Day 3 of the second Test turned the game on its head in India's favor.

The left-arm spinner picked up a staggering seven-wicket haul while conceding just 42 runs as the Aussies crumbled to 113 all out after being 85/2 at one stage. Prior to that, Jadeja also made an important 25-run contribution with the bat, stitching a crucial stand with Virat Kohli in the first innings.

Speaking to Sports Tak, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Ravindra Jadeja's match-winning ability as an all-rounder for India:

"Ravindra Jadeja's abilities are something no one can question. He has been brilliant with the ball as usual, but especially with the bat, he has improved so much that even if you send him at No. 4 of No. 5, he will give you the runs you need."

He added:

"In world cricket, I feel he is the best all-rounder at the moment. Only Ben Stokes can be compared with him."

Harbhajan Singh on Ravindra Jadeja's accuracy

Harbhajan Singh believes that the Aussies dug their own grave by trying to play sweeps and reverse sweeps on a Delhi pitch that offered no bounce in the second Test. Additionally, Ravindra Jadeja was absolutely lethal with his accuracy and Harbhajan believes that proved to be fatal for the visitors.

On this, he stated:

"The one thing Jadeja did really good in Delhi was that he ensured there was no compromise on the accuracy. His stump-to-stump line was relentless and the Aussies tried to play the sweep shot, something that won't work on this track with low bounce.

The former off-spinner further added:

"The surgery seems to have helped Jadeja as he may no longer be feeling the pain in his knee, helping him pivot at the point of release and get more out of the delivery."

Jadeja has now picked up a staggering 80 wickets from just 14 Tests against Australia. He will look to add to that tally when the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 begins on March 1 at Indore.

