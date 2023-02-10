"Only cricket illiterates can make such comments" - Former Pakistan captain slams Australian media for accusing Ravindra Jadeja of ball tampering

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently lashed out at the Australian media for accusing Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja of ball tampering on Day 1 of the first Test, which began on Thursday, February 9.

Several Australian media outlets claimed that Jadeja used a foreign substance to tamper with the ball during the second session of the opening day. Butt, however, slammed those making the accusations.

The 38-year-old pointed out that a spin bowler is unlikely to benefit from tampering with the ball. Butt also suggested that ball tampering helps fast bowlers with reverse swing and it doesn't assist spinners. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"The Australian media has accused Ravindra Jadeja of tampering with the ball. But what benefit is a spinner going to get from ball tampering? Only cricket illiterates can make such comments."

Notably, Jadeja starred with the ball in his comeback Test, picking up his 11th five-wicket haul. The left-arm spinner was instrumental in India bundling out Australia for 177 to take a commanding position early into the game.

Ravindra Jadeja given a clean chit by match referee Andy Pycroft

Several questions were raised by the Australian media after Ravindra Jadeja was captured taking a substance from teammate Mohammed Siraj and was seen rubbing it on the fingers of his bowling arm.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and the team manager were shown that particular clip by ICC match referee Andy Pycroft after the end of the day's play.

Reports suggest that the Indian team informed Pycroft that Jadeja was applying a pain-relief cream onto his index finger. It is worth mentioning that no charges have been laid against the all-rounder or Team India.

The home team have the upper hand in the first Test. The side finished 77/1 at stumps on Day 1 and is 100 runs behind Australia's first innings total. Sharma completed a fine half-century and is unbeaten on 56.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score for 1st Test Updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates and News

Poll : 0 votes