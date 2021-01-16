"Only the force can save Team India" - Twitterati reacts after rain prematurely end Day 2

It is safe to say that Team India are on the back foot after the end of a rain-shortened Day 2 of the Gabba Test. The session after Tea was abandoned and as a result, the visitors ended the day on 62-2, trailing Australia by 307 runs.

Resuming play on Day 2 at 274-5, both Tim Paine and Cameron Green saw out the first hour and added 98 runs for the sixth wicket. However, India struck with three quick wickets to see the hosts eight down for 315 runs.

But the Australian tail wagged once again as the last two wickets added 54 crucial runs. The Aussies were finally bowled out for 369, a commendable effort from what was a second-string bowling attack for Team India.

The visitors didn't have the greatest of starts to their first innings, as they lost opener Shubman Gill early. However, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara took the game forward for Team India and nullified the new-ball burst from the Australian quicks.

Rohit looked in scintillating form as his 44-run knock included six boundaries. Adding 49 runs for the second wicket, Team India looked to go unscathed at Tea. Just then, Nathan Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test, lured the Indian opener into a trap, and the 33-year-old fell prey to it.

Nathan Lyon's 397th Test wicket seemed to come out of nowhere and the Aussies were pumped! #OhWhatAFeeling #AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/rIhl4ZjbTu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2021

It was the third consecutive time the star opener had thrown away a good start in the series. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane came to the crease and along with Pujara, ensured the visitors didn't lose any more wickets till Tea.

An enthralling final session was set to take place, but then rain played spoilsport. There was no further play possible on Day 2 due to the wet outfield.

Fans on Twitter feel rain saved Team India

Australian skipper Tim Paine didn't look overly impressed with the umpires' decision to abandon play, as rain had stopped. His frustration was understandable as the hosts have to win at the Gabba to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A frustrating evening at the Gabba. Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30am local time tomorrow.



Scorecard: https://t.co/qvYTMSiZsl #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/N5HAqz3Yyv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2021

Team India, on the other hand, know that even a draw is enough to retain the trophy. Thus, fans on Twitter had no complaints with rain washing out the final session of play on Day 2.

Here is what they had to say:

Because only the force can save India. #INDvAUS https://t.co/lh6mdyEFMw — Shivansh Ahuja (@shivanshahujaa) January 16, 2021

#day2 called off due to rain . one bad shot from #RohitSharma will be costly for team. Hope more rain will come on day 3 4 & 5. So that we could draw this test 😬😬. #Ausvsindia #INDvAUS #GabbaTest #rain #timpaine — avaneshshrivastava (@Artistri7) January 16, 2021

Looks like Team India agreed to travel Brisbane after seeing weather forecast 😅



Played smart 😂#AUSvIND #INDvAUS #AUSvINDtest — S H R E Y A ❤️🐦🎶 (@Pehla_Nashaa) January 16, 2021

Kripa banaye rakhna Indra Dev #INDvAUS — CA Rajesh Saini (@RajeshS75742149) January 16, 2021

When you fight the good fight, even the rain gods come to your rescue.



2 more days please 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#INDvAUS — Shashank Choudhary #GlazersOut (@WKShashank) January 16, 2021