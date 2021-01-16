"Only the force can save Team India" - Twitterati reacts after rain prematurely end Day 2

It is safe to say that Team India are on the back foot after the end of a rain-shortened Day 2 of the Gabba Test. The session after Tea was abandoned and as a result, the visitors ended the day on 62-2, trailing Australia by 307 runs.
Resuming play on Day 2 at 274-5, both Tim Paine and Cameron Green saw out the first hour and added 98 runs for the sixth wicket. However, India struck with three quick wickets to see the hosts eight down for 315 runs.
But the Australian tail wagged once again as the last two wickets added 54 crucial runs. The Aussies were finally bowled out for 369, a commendable effort from what was a second-string bowling attack for Team India.
The visitors didn't have the greatest of starts to their first innings, as they lost opener Shubman Gill early. However, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara took the game forward for Team India and nullified the new-ball burst from the Australian quicks.
Rohit looked in scintillating form as his 44-run knock included six boundaries. Adding 49 runs for the second wicket, Team India looked to go unscathed at Tea. Just then, Nathan Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test, lured the Indian opener into a trap, and the 33-year-old fell prey to it.
It was the third consecutive time the star opener had thrown away a good start in the series. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane came to the crease and along with Pujara, ensured the visitors didn't lose any more wickets till Tea.
An enthralling final session was set to take place, but then rain played spoilsport. There was no further play possible on Day 2 due to the wet outfield.
Fans on Twitter feel rain saved Team India
Australian skipper Tim Paine didn't look overly impressed with the umpires' decision to abandon play, as rain had stopped. His frustration was understandable as the hosts have to win at the Gabba to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Team India, on the other hand, know that even a draw is enough to retain the trophy. Thus, fans on Twitter had no complaints with rain washing out the final session of play on Day 2.
