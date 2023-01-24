"Only ICC trophy can fix me" - Top 10 funny memes as Team India whitewashes New Zealand in 3-match ODI series

Team India beat New Zealand by a margin of 90 runs in the 3rd ODI on Tuesday (January 24) in Indore. Courtesy of the win, the hosts have also whitewashed the Kiwis team by winning all three games of the series.

The Men in Blue scaled a mammoth total of 385/9 in the first innings after New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl.

Shubman Gill (112) continued his glorious form and notched up another century. His senior opening partner Rohit Sharma (101) also ended his three-year ODI century drought with a magnificent knock.

Devon Conway (138) played a valiant counter-attacking innings and kept New Zealand's hopes alive in the steep chase for almost 30 overs. Henry Nicholls (42) and Daryl Mitchell (24) assisted him with mini contributions.

However, Indian bowlers Shardul Thakur (3/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/62) picked up wickets at crucial junctures and dented New Zealand's chase.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik scalped one wicket apiece. Team India bundled out the Kiwis for 295 in 41.2 overs and sealed the series by a 3-0 margin.

Rohit Sharma reflected on his side's performance in the match in the post-match presentation and said:

"In the last six games, I thought we did the right thing for most parts of the game. And that is crucial. You've got to do the good things for a long period of time. We were a lot more consistent with our approach with the bat and with the ball as well.

"When you do that, you will do well. Without Siraj and Shami, we wanted to give an opportunity to the guys on the bench. Quality players again - Chahal, we wanted to get him into the mix and Umran, we know what he can do. I wanted to see how we can put them under pressure."

Fans react after India wins 3rd ODI against New Zealand in Indore

Fans enjoyed the one-sided three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand at home. They conveyed their views on the series win by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

The two sides will next face off in a three-match T20I series, which will commence on January 27 in Ranchi.

