"Only we know about Dubai, the opposing team has no idea" - Aakash Chopra on India's strengths ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Men in Blue's familiarity with the conditions in Dubai as one of their strengths heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy. He pointed out that Rohit Sharma and company will play all their games at one venue, which won't be the case for the other teams.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. India will square off against Bangladesh in their tournament opener in Dubai on February 20 before facing Pakistan and New Zealand in their other two Group A games at the same venue.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that India will virtually have the home team advantage in the prestigious ICC event.

"Only we know about Dubai, the opposing team has no idea. This thing was about Pakistan as they are playing in home conditions. So whoever goes there, won't know the pitches that well. Similarly, everyone will have to come to Dubai," he said (3:25).

Chopra added that the two-time Champions Trophy winners would have practiced in similar conditions before the start of the tournament.

"We are the only ones who will play three matches on the same ground and the same square, and that has to be our strength. We will also practice in identical conditions. There is a week's gap after the second match. So we will get to know the conditions a little better," he observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that India would have a huge advantage as the final will also be played in Dubai if they reach that far. He added that the Men in Blue will enjoy massive spectator support in all their matches.

"The pedigree, experience and depth in our batting" - Aakash Chopra on India's other strengths heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lend massive experience to India's batting lineup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose India's batting might as another of their strengths heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"The pedigree, experience and depth in our batting. From whichever point of view you might see, you will find that India's batting is powerful. If we just do man-to-man marking and go with the pedigree, India have the strongest batting in this tournament. No team looks close," he said.

The former India opener pointed out that the Men in Blue have immense depth in their batting, with Ravindra Jadeja likely to bat at No. 8.

"Just think about it - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, then there is Rishabh Pant's possibility, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel is batting brilliantly these days, and you have batting till Ravindra Jadeja. Jaddu comes at No. 8," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra picked India's tendency to raise their game in ICC events as their other plus point. He pointed out that the 2017 Champions Trophy runners-up won the 2024 T20 World Cup, reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, and made the semi-finals in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

