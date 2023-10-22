"Only one player was ruled out, but that might lead to two changes being made to the playing XI" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's injury 

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that the team may need to make two changes to their playing XI following Hardik Pandya's absence in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup league stage clash against New Zealand, scheduled for Sunday, October 22 at Dharamshala.

The all-rounder sustained an ankle injury during Team India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune. Pandya is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for further treatment and is expected to join the squad in Lucknow, the site for India's league stage match against England.

Aakash Chopra opined that Team India will have to bring Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami into the playing XI to restore balance. He said on his YouTube channel:

"In my opinion, in his absence, Suryakumar Yadav should come in and play at No.6, and Mohammed Shami should replace Shardul Thakur as well. Now, unfortunately, only one player was ruled out, but that might lead to two changes being made to the playing XI. This shows the value of Hardik Pandya."

Further stating that Team India's best chance to win is to bat first and put some runs on the board, Chopra said:

"There is a little concern for India ahead of their match against New Zealand, because now without Hardik Pandya, they do not have a single bowling option among their top six batters. It is not the ideal balance, but it is the way it is. I think if Team India win the toss, they should look to bat first."

The Men in Blue last defeated New Zealand in an ODI World Cup game back in 2003. Since then, they have only faced them once - in the semi-finals of the 2019 edition in England.

"It does not matter whether Kane Williamson is there or not, they somehow make it work" - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand

New Zealand are currently placed at the top of the 2023 ODI World Cup points table with four wins. Their superior net run rate helps them edge out India ahead of their crucial clash. The Blackcaps recently dished out an all-round performance to defeat Afghanistan by a heavy margin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

They had to revert back to the playing XI that they used for the tournament opener against England due to Kane Williamson's injury. The skipper was hit on his thumb by a stray throw in the team's win over Bangladesh. He is expected to be back in contention to play in the latter stages of the tournament.

Praising New Zealand's bowling unit in particular, Aakash Chopra said:

"New Zealand are playing really well at the moment. It does not matter whether Kane Williamson is there or not, they somehow make it work. They have a brilliant bowling outfit. Lockie Ferguson has been brilliant in the middle overs with his pace and bouncers. Mitchell Santner cannot be taken lightly at all."

Chopra continued:

"Team India anyway have an issue with left-arm spinners. The Indian batters can look to put some pressure on New Zealand's sixth bowler."

Who will win the upcoming contest between Team India and New Zealand at the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.