Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has not been included in Team India's playing XI for their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland on June 5. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host the important clash.

Jaiswal has arguably been India's best opener across all formats going into the World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. Since his T20I debut in August last year, the southpaw has amassed 502 runs in 16 T20I matches at a strike rate of over 160.

An average campaign in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals saw them slip in the pecking order. The management showed trust in experienced campaigners, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo has featured in only one T20I series since the 2022 T20 World Cup - the Afghanistan series earlier this year.

Trending

Fans on social media were certainly disappointed not to see Yashasvi Jaiswal in India's playing XI for the Ireland clash. They slammed the management for not backing the aggressive batter.

Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The only player in the top 6 who plays consistently in and around 150 SR is benched," a fan wrote in disappointment.

A fan also questioned the reason behind benching Yashasvi Jaiswal from the playing XI.

"What is the reason that Yashasvi Jaiswal is not playing today. Is it because Virat Kohli is playing," a fan expressed.

"India being safe yet again. Yashasvi Jaiswal is India's trump card this T20 World Cup. Shivam Dube hasn't looked convincing at the international level, whereas Jaiswal is a proven performer at this level. Rohit and Kohli opening together can go either way," a fan chimed.

India win the toss, opt to bowl first against Ireland

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Explaining his decision, Rohit said that having a target in front helps in these conditions.

"We're going to bowl," the Indian skipper said at the toss. "Preparations have been alright. Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been challenging but we are all professionals.

"We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it's going to be slightly different from what we're used to. But that's what the sport is. Not sure about the conditions too much, so thought having a target in front of us would be good."

What do you think about Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first? Let us know in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback