"Only speak when it's time to say checkmate" - Axar Patel's cryptic post after snub from IND vs SA T20Is

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel delivered a Player of the Match performance against Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Raipur on Friday, returning with sensational figures of 3/16. The left-arm spinner has had a tough couple of months after missing out on the 2023 World Cup due to a quadriceps injury.

However, he would be delighted to produce a brilliant performance and help India seal the series. There has been a lot of talk about Axar's inexplicable exclusion from India's T20I side for the upcoming South Africa tour. Fellow left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn't played a single T20I since August 2022, has been named as vice-captain.

Axar Patel took on X to post a couple of pictures of himself in action in Raipur. He also wrote a cryptic note, probably referring to him being left out of the T20I squad for the South African tour. Here's what he wrote:

"Move in silence. Only speak when it's time to say checkmate 🙏🏻🇮🇳"

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

Axar Patel opened up on missing out on IND vs SA T20Is

While it seemed like Axar Patel wanted to make a point with his performance in Raipur, the all-rounder claimed that he wasn't focusing on the fact that he was not selected for the T20Is against the Proteas.

Here's what he told reporters after the 4th T20I:

“These things [selection] are not in my hand. It’s not like my name is not there, so I am fired up. It could be the opposite as well. If I had gone for a few, people would have said I was upset. It works both ways. Nothing like that, I was normal. Obviously, Jaddu bhai [Ravindra Jadeja] is coming back, so I was replaced."

Axar further added:

“There was nothing of that sort in my mind that I am not in that team, so I have to prove myself. The decision is up to the selectors. I followed what I was doing in the first three matches. I am happy to get among the wickets."

It will be interesting to see what happens with Axar Patel if Jadeja produces brilliant performances for India in the South Africa T20Is.