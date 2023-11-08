"Only you could do this" - Virat Kohli reacts to 'freak' Glenn Maxwell's match-winning 201* vs Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has showered praise on Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, calling him a 'freak'. The comments came after Maxwell played arguably the greatest ODI knock in the World Cup game against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Chasing 292, the five-time world champions were reeling at 49/4 when Maxwell came out to bat. The Aussies were soon reduced to 91/7 and were on the verge of facing a humiliating defeat. But Maxwell produced an innings of a lifetime to bail Australia out of trouble.

Cramped and not being able to move, Maxwell displayed great hand-eye coordination throughout his knock. He remained unbeaten on 201 off 128 balls, a knock laced with 21 boundaries and 10 sixes. He stitched together an unbeaten 203-run partnership with Pat Cummins to take Australia home with 21 balls to spare.

The world bowed down to Glenn Maxwell following his knock, including Virat Kohli. The star Indian batter, who has shared the dressing room with Maxwell while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, called the Victorian a freak.

"Only you could do this. Freak," Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

Virat Kohli praises Glenn Maxwell. (Credit: Instagram)

This is Maxwell's second hundred in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Previously, he scored the fastest century in ODI World Cup history against the Netherlands off 40 balls.

He is currently Australia's highest run-scorer in the tournament with 397 runs in seven matches at an average of 79.40 and a strike rate of 152.69.

"It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock" - Glenn Maxwell

While it was one of the best knocks ever played in World Cups, Maxwell had his fair share of luck. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman dropped a sitter, while another fell just short of Afghanistan skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi. To add to it, an lbw decision was overturned after a successful review.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Maxwell stated that he is proud to make the opportunities count.

"It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of," he said.

Next up, Maxwell will be seen in action when Australia play against Bangladesh in their last group game on Saturday in Pune.