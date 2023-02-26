"Organize hi kyo krte ho sidha Australia ko trophy hi kyo nhi de dete" - Fans react as Australia beat South Africa in Women’s T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs in the summit clash to lift the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 trophy at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday (February 26).

With the win, the Aussies also completed a hat-trick of the T20 World Cup trophy by winning their sixth title of the tournament. For the uninitiated, Australia have won the 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Fans credited Australia for their dominance in Women’s cricket. Some praised South Africa for reaching the finals and showing their fighting spirit.

A user wrote:

“Worldcup organize hi kyo krte ho sidha - sidha Australia ko trophy hi kyo nhi de dete. (Why do the World Cup is even organized in the first place? Give Australia the trophy directly.)”

Arvind Singh @Arvindks0808

#woment20worldcup

#AUSvsSA #SAvsAUS Worldcup organise hi kyo krte ho sidha - sidha Australia ko trophy hi kyo nhi de dete Worldcup organise hi kyo krte ho sidha - sidha Australia ko trophy hi kyo nhi de dete#woment20worldcup #AUSvsSA #SAvsAUS

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Masum @masum_twt

As usual Australia were monstrous team Congrats



#T20WorldCup #SAvsAUS South Africa should be proud of for their girlsAs usual Australia were monstrous teamCongrats South Africa should be proud of for their girls❤️As usual Australia were monstrous team💀 Congrats❤️#T20WorldCup #SAvsAUS

𝕊ℍ𝕌𝔹ℍ𝔸𝕄🇮🇳 @CricShub_

The mighty australians lift the world cup again.

But, that has been impressive campaign from South Africa.

Well Played Luus & Co.



#SAvsAUS Nothing for surprise !The mighty australians lift the world cup again.But, that has been impressive campaign from South Africa.Well Played Luus & Co. Nothing for surprise !The mighty australians lift the world cup again.But, that has been impressive campaign from South Africa. Well Played Luus & Co. #SAvsAUS

Sai Balne🏏🦸 @balne_sai

It's almost impossible to win when 28 needed from 8 balls

#t20worldcup #savsaus Respect for #kohli increases every time I see difficult situations like thisIt's almost impossible to win when 28 needed from 8 balls Respect for #kohli increases every time I see difficult situations like thisIt's almost impossible to win when 28 needed from 8 balls #t20worldcup #savsaus https://t.co/Nc3GC2OmRJ

Aaradhya Prajapati @Aaradhya_2003



Feel for SA, but hey keep up your head high atleast you played a final unlike SA men's cricket team



#SAvsAUS This Australian women's cricket team is beastFeel for SA, but hey keep up your head high atleast you played a final unlike SA men's cricket team This Australian women's cricket team is beast 👿Feel for SA, but hey keep up your head high atleast you played a final unlike SA men's cricket team 🌚#SAvsAUS https://t.co/S01z3yYMeL

Rajhans @rajhanskr20

#Cricket #WorldCupFinal #SAvsAUS A heartbreak for South Africa - they did really well to reach the Final, but the Australian team again proved to be winners! #Cricket Australia #southafricanwomen A heartbreak for South Africa - they did really well to reach the Final, but the Australian team again proved to be winners!#Cricket #WorldCupFinal #SAvsAUS #CricketAustralia #southafricanwomen https://t.co/3Win95mDBM

Earlier in the day, Meg Lanning and Co. scored 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Beth Mooney top-scored with an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls, including nine boundaries and a six. Ashleigh Gardner also contributed 29 off 21 deliveries. Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, and Lanning added 18, 10, and 10 runs, respectively.

For South Africa, Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp picked up a couple of wickets each, while Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon scalped one apiece.

In response, Australia restricted the Proteas to 137/6, despite Laura Wolvaardt’s 61 off 48 balls. Chloe Tryon also scored 25 runs. Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown, and Jess Jonassen picked up one wicket each.

Australia’s road to Women’s T20 World Cup glory

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

5* - Meg Lanning for AUS women

4 - Ricky Ponting for AUS men

3 - MS Dhoni for IND men



Captain Lanning won a World Cup in 2014, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023. Most major ICC events won by a captain:5* - Meg Lanningfor AUS women4 - Ricky Pontingfor AUS men3 - MS Dhonifor IND menCaptain Lanning won a World Cup in 2014, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023. Most major ICC events won by a captain:5* - Meg Lanning🇦🇺 for AUS women4 - Ricky Ponting🇦🇺 for AUS men3 - MS Dhoni 🇮🇳 for IND menCaptain Lanning won a World Cup in 2014, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Meg Lanning-led Australia remained unbeaten during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Speaking at the post-match show, she said:

"Pretty special effort from the group. We knew teams will come hard at us, so super proud. Our powerplay with the ball was excellent, that really set the tone. We got some good experience with the group."

Lanning added:

"Enjoyed our time in South Africa. Amazing tournament. It's a special group. Not just the players, the support stafff too. "

Australia's road to T20 World Cup victory

Beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Beat South Africa by six wickets

Beat India by five runs in the semi-final

Beat South Africa by 19 runs in final

Last year, Australia also clinched the ICC ODI World Cup, where they lifted their seventh title of the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes