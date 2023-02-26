"Organize hi kyo krte ho sidha Australia ko trophy hi kyo nhi de dete" - Fans react as Australia beat South Africa in Women’s T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs in the summit clash to lift the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 trophy at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday (February 26).
With the win, the Aussies also completed a hat-trick of the T20 World Cup trophy by winning their sixth title of the tournament. For the uninitiated, Australia have won the 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.
Fans credited Australia for their dominance in Women’s cricket. Some praised South Africa for reaching the finals and showing their fighting spirit.
A user wrote:
“Worldcup organize hi kyo krte ho sidha - sidha Australia ko trophy hi kyo nhi de dete. (Why do the World Cup is even organized in the first place? Give Australia the trophy directly.)”
Earlier in the day, Meg Lanning and Co. scored 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Beth Mooney top-scored with an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls, including nine boundaries and a six. Ashleigh Gardner also contributed 29 off 21 deliveries. Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, and Lanning added 18, 10, and 10 runs, respectively.
For South Africa, Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp picked up a couple of wickets each, while Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon scalped one apiece.
In response, Australia restricted the Proteas to 137/6, despite Laura Wolvaardt’s 61 off 48 balls. Chloe Tryon also scored 25 runs. Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown, and Jess Jonassen picked up one wicket each.
Australia’s road to Women’s T20 World Cup glory
Meg Lanning-led Australia remained unbeaten during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Speaking at the post-match show, she said:
"Pretty special effort from the group. We knew teams will come hard at us, so super proud. Our powerplay with the ball was excellent, that really set the tone. We got some good experience with the group."
Lanning added:
"Enjoyed our time in South Africa. Amazing tournament. It's a special group. Not just the players, the support stafff too. "
- Beat New Zealand by 97 runs
- Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets
- Beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- Beat South Africa by six wickets
- Beat India by five runs in the semi-final
- Beat South Africa by 19 runs in final
Last year, Australia also clinched the ICC ODI World Cup, where they lifted their seventh title of the tournament.