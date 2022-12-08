"Our approach is a decade old" - Former Indian cricketers tear into Men in Blue after series loss against Bangladesh

Team India failed to level the series against Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Thursday (December 7). They have once again lost an ODI series on Bangladesh soil as the hosts proved their mettle in their own backyard.

The visitors had Bangladesh in deep trouble at 69/6 in the first innings. However, a sensational hundred from Mehidy Hasan (100 not out) and his 148-run partnership with Mahmudullah (77) helped the hosts post 271/7 in their 50 overs.

India's top-order failed once again as they found themselves tottering at 39/3 after 10 overs. Despite the best efforts of Shreyas Iyer (82), Axar Patel (56), and the injured Rohit Sharma (51 not out), the Men in Blue fell short by five runs.

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad was embarrassed with the visitors' performance and took to Twitter to question their approach. Here's what he wrote:

"India is innovating in so many fields across the world. But whn it comes to playing limited overs cricket, our approach is a decade old. England after the 2015 WC first round exit took tough calls and turned around to become such an exciting team, India need to take tough calls.."

Prasad further spoke about how the Men in Blue look formidable in bilaterals but everything seems to fall apart in tournaments like the recent T20 World Cup debacle. He wants to see more fresh faces in the team with a fresh approach. Here's what Prasad further wrote:

"And change approach drastically. We haven’t won a T20 WC since the IPL started & last 5 years have been poor in ODIs apart from winning inconsequential bilateral. Haven’t learned from our mistakes for too long and far from being an exciting team in limited overs cricket. CHANGE."

Virender Sehwag also slammed India's performance

Former opener Virender Sehwag is known for his witty tweets and he came up with a hilarious cryptocurrency analogy to describe India's performance against Bangladesh. Here's what he tweeted:

"Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar (Our performance is dropping faster than Crypto). Need to shake up - wake up."

Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar have all been ruled out of the final ODI due to injury. It will be interesting to see what XI the Men in Blue deploy as they look to avoid a whitewash in the final ODI on December 10.

