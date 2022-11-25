"Our backs were aching a bit" - Shreyas Iyer on Latham and Williamson's partnership

Shreyas Iyer has acknowledged that the Indian players were frustrated and tired over their inability to break Tom Latham and Kane Williamson's partnership in the first ODI against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue set a formidable 307-run target for the Kiwis after being asked to bat first at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25. Their bowlers then reduced the hosts to 88/3 in the 20th over before Latham and Williamson's unbroken 221-run partnership for the fourth wicket took the game away from them.

During a post-match interview on Prime Video, Shreyas was asked whether it was frustrating being on the field during the mammoth partnership. He responded:

"It was, our backs were aching a bit standing for so long and not getting wickets. It makes you dejected for a while but we were there in the game until he (Latham) took over that particular over and he got 20-odd runs in that over."

Shreyas opined that Latham's assault on Shardul Thakur in the 40th over of the run chase changed the complexion of the game, observing:

"So I think that was the momentum shift and definitely he played some amazing shots in that phase. It was pleasing to the eye, a fantastic innings by Tom."

Cricbaba @thecricbaba



#NZvIND Tom Latham to Shardul Thakur in 40th overSixWideFourFourFourFourWideSingle and completes Century Tom Latham to Shardul Thakur in 40th over6⃣Six1⃣Wide4⃣Four4⃣Four4⃣Four4⃣Four1⃣Wide1⃣Single and completes Century💯#NZvIND

Thakur conceded 25 runs in the final over of the second powerplay. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter smoked the seam bowler for four boundaries and a six in that over and also brought up his century off the final delivery.

"We thought we got an over-par score" - Shreyas Iyer on India's total

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a 76-ball 80.

Shreyas was further asked about the feelings in the dressing room about the target they had set. He replied:

"When we got to 300, we thought we got an over-par score, especially how the wicket was playing. It was holding a bit, it was seaming, it was still happening in the 30th and 40th over. I felt that I wasn't set until I got to 40-50."

The middle-order batter praised Washington Sundar for providing the required impetus to the Indian innings, elaborating:

"We got to 307 thanks to Washi (Washington Sundar), the way he played. He played an amazing cameo, he came in and he built that partnership in that phase. It was crucial for us, I felt that it was an over-par score."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Well played, Washington Sundar. What an innings. This Indian innings has three 50+ scores but it’s Sundar’s innings that might have had the biggest impact. People who bat lower down the order mustn’t be judged with the usual parameters of ‘average’. Impact is what matters. Well played, Washington Sundar. What an innings. This Indian innings has three 50+ scores but it’s Sundar’s innings that might have had the biggest impact. People who bat lower down the order mustn’t be judged with the usual parameters of ‘average’. Impact is what matters.

Sundar smoked an unbeaten 37 off just 16 balls, a knock studded with three fours and as many sixes. He followed it with an economical 10-over spell of 0/42 but could not help his side defend the target.

