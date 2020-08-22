With Test Cricket having returned to Pakistan in December last year, after an agonizingly long span of ten years, the PCB are hopeful that more teams will follow suit and consider touring Pakistan in the near future.

A few days ago, England skipper Joe Root showed his willingness to tour Pakistan if the ECB asked him to do so. Pakistan opening batsman Shan Masood has thrown his support behind the PCB to invite the English team to tour the country.

Shan Masood commented on the emotional factor Cricket brings to the country, and how much it means to the players to play Test Cricket in front of their home crowds.

“I think cricket coming back to Pakistan was very meaningful for us. It makes us all very emotional, very passionate, because kids didn’t get to see their heroes, so people drifted away from the game,” Shan Masood remarked.

On the prospects of a potential tour from the English side, Masood expressed his optimism that it would happen. He also added that it would mean a lot for the future generations to see their heroes live.

We have suffered a lot and we have paid a huge price: Shan Masood

Pakistan Cricket Team

According to Shan Masood, players like Ben Stokes and Joe Root visiting the country would help Pakistan cricket. While the country has suffered a lot, the Pakistani opener believes that the youngsters from the nation deserve an opportunity to watch their cricketing heroes play.

“What would make it better would be that we get cricketing heroes like Ben Stokes, like Joe Root, like Jos Buttler, all of them even guys like Stuart Broad and James Anderson coming to Pakistan and just helping Pakistan cricket out,” he added.

“We’ve suffered a lot, we paid a huge price for whatever’s been going on around the world and I think our people, but especially our children, our future generation, they deserve to see not just their Pakistani heroes but the cricketing heroes from around the globe,” the southpaw mentioned in his interview.

Masood made the headlines with a gritty 156 against England at Old Trafford in the first Test. Pakistan are scheduled to play a three match T20I series following the Test series that concludes on August 25.