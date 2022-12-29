"Our greatest growth comes from our darkest times" - Shikha Pandey shares a heartwarming post after being picked for Women's T20 World Cup

Senior fast bowler Shikha Pandey shared an emotional post after being picked in India's squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Shikha has not featured for India in more than a year, with her last international appearance coming in October 2021. She was also not a part of the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Australia. Hence, she didn't appear to be in contention for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

However, much to the delight of fans, Shikha was picked, considering the seaming wickets in South Africa. Reacting to her recall, the Goa cricketer shared a picture she had put on her wall earlier this year.

She also thanked everyone for supporting her during the difficult times. Captioning the post on Twitter, Shikha wrote:

"I had put this small poster up on my bedroom wall in February as an affirmation. My heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who stood by me this gone year and I am truly humbled by all your wishes. Hard work continues. #Blessed."

Shikha was last seen in action during the T20 Challenger Trophy, where she picked up only two wickets from four games.

Despite being out of form, she will bring in a wealth of experience to the pace attack comprising Renuka Thakur and Anjali Sarvani.

The 33-year-old has also been picked for the tri-series involving South Africa and the West Indies prior to the Women's T20 World Cup. She will hope to return to form ahead of the global T20 event.

India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen - India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced.



More details here - #TeamIndia NEWS- India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS 🚨 - India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #TeamIndia https://t.co/FJex4VhAG6

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: S Meghana, Sneh Rana, and Meghna Singh.

