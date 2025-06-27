"Our guy is not getting available, and the other team's guy has returned" - Aakash Chopra on Jofra Archer's return for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that while Jofra Archer has returned to the England squad for the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly unavailable for that game. However, he opined that the England seamer's return is a double-edged sword.

England beat India by five wickets in the first Test in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. Archer, who missed the series opener, is part of the hosts' 15-member squad for the second Test starting in Birmingham on July 2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted the two sides' seemingly contrasting fortunes heading into the second Test, but reckoned that Archer's return need not necessarily be a positive for England.

"Jofra Archer has become a part of the England team, which means our guy is not getting available, and the other team's guy has returned. He (Archer) will play Test matches after a very long time. Let's be fair, until he does well, he is good, but there is a problem with Jofra," he said.

Chopra pointed out that Archer has all the attributes to be a game-changing bowler.

"Why is Jofra good? Jofra has pace and the ability to swing the ball and get extra bounce. So Jofra can be a game-changer. Since he is quick in the air, he will help you if the ball is reversing as well. He can bowl a spell with extra bounce and pace, and a little sideways movement. He has the ability to turn the game on its head," he elaborated.

Jofra Archer has picked up 42 wickets at an average of 31.04 in 13 Tests. He has accounted for four dismissals at an average of 30.50 in two Tests against India.

"His shoulders droop very quickly" - Aakash Chopra on Jofra Archer's negative attribute ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Jofra Archer has never played a Test against India in England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Jofra Archer loses confidence very quickly when things aren't going his way.

"The second side of Jofra Archer's Test story is the fact that his shoulders droop very quickly. If two spells don't go good, he is getting hit, and the pitch is flat, then Jofra is gone missing completely. Then you don't even feel Jofra is playing the match. Then he just bowls for the sake of it. We have seen that many times," he said.

While highlighting that Archer's return is a mixed bag for England, the cricketer-turned-commentator expressed unhappiness over Jasprit Bumrah's potential absence.

"If his tail is up, he is unplayable. He can bowl a spell that can change the match, but he can also get deflated. We have also seen him like a balloon pricked with a pin. So Jofra is a mixed bag, but our Bumrah won't be available, and their Jofra has become available. What's happening? I am not happy about it," Chopra observed.

Jofra Archer's last Test match was against India in Ahmedabad in February 2021. He has been bothered by multiple injuries over the last few years and picked up a solitary wicket in the only first-class game he has played since his return to England from IPL 2025.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

