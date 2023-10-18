"Our hearts were concerned when our Gill fell ill" - Aakash Chopra on the viral infection in Pakistan camp ahead of World Cup 2023 clash vs Australia

Aakash Chopra has expressed hope that the Pakistan players who have fallen sick recover quickly, citing India's concerns when Shubman Gill was down with dengue.

The Men in Green are scheduled to lock horns with Australia in their next World Cup 2023 clash in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20. While Abdullah Shafique is in quarantine due to a viral injection, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Zaman Khan, and Usama Mir are also affected by the flu.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wished the affected players a speedy recovery. He elaborated (6:10):

"Pakistan's story is that Abdullah Shafique has got fever and Shaheen Shah Afridi has symptoms of fever. Abdullah Shafique is actually in quarantine. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zaman Khan are under observation. They have a match on Friday and it is against Australia."

The former India opener added (7:05):

"Our hearts were concerned when our Gill fell ill. So we don't want that to happen with anyone. So get well soon guys. We really hope that you become healthy and fine quickly and come to play the encounter absolutely fit because I feel the Australia-Pakistan clash will be a good one."

Gill was ruled out of India's first two World Cup games against Australia and Afghanistan. He made a quicker-than-expected recovery and opened the batting in their last match against Pakistan.

"Everything can happen but illnesses shouldn't happen" - Aakash Chopra

Abdullah Shafique has provided the requisite solidity at the top of the order for Pakistan. [P/C: AP]

While observing that Indian fans are within their rights to vociferously support the home team, Aakash Chopra pointed out that they wouldn't want the Pakistan players to fall sick. He said (6:25):

"Everything can happen but illnesses shouldn't happen. You need to behave properly, but you can make them feel that the crowd is very partisan. It is absolutely legit."

Chopra concluded by hoping that all Pakistan players recover before Friday's game. He stated:

"It is possible that if you get Pakistan to play against India in this entire country, exactly the same will happen with you but the voice comes from the heart that no one should fall sick, the entire team should play because it is the World Cup."

Pakistan are currently placed fourth in the points table, with two wins from three games. A win against the Aussies will put them in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages and leave the five-time champions with an uphill task to make the grade.

