"Our Indian team was 16 against the entire country" - Aakash Chopra recalls the only time he wasn't neutral as a broadcaster

Aakash Chopra has recalled an instance when he opted to give up his neutrality as a cricket broadcaster.

Chopra represented India in 10 Test matches, aggregating 437 runs at an average of 23.00. He played a crucial role as Virender Sehwag's opening partner during India's 2003-04 tour of Australia. The dogged batter has excelled as a broadcaster since his retirement as a player.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reminisced about an occasion when he broke the norm as a broadcaster, saying:

"As a broadcaster, all of us are asked to be neutral, that it is not us and them, it is always India versus Australia or India versus England. You should never say that it is a fight between us and them."

He added:

"But it happened once when I hugged the flag. I realized that our Indian team was 16 against the entire country."

Chopra disclosed that almost the entire Australian nation was targeting the Indian cricket team. The former Indian opener elaborated:

"I was in Australia and for the first time I realized that the guys in front of you are getting together against you, they are making a mountain out of a molehill - all former cricketers, media, everybody is getting together and going against Team India."

Aakash Chopra added that he was delighted when Team India defeated the Aussies in the now-famous 2018-19 Test series. He observed:

"It was the 2018-19 tour, I was the only Indian broadcaster there and I said 'let me leave the neutral stand and let's wave the Indian flag.' We won there and I enjoyed it a lot that I was just going all out."

Virat Kohli's Indian side defeated Australia 2-1 in the aforementioned Test series. It was the very first Test series win for an Indian side on Australian soil and they repeated the feat in their last trip Down Under in 2020-21.

"Playing for India is absolutely everything" - Aakash Chopra

The 2018-19 triumph against Australia is one of the greatest moments in Indian cricket

Chopra pointed out that he had no option but to become a cheerleader for the visiting Indian side during the 2018-19 series in Australia, explaining:

"I was a cheerleader for the first time in my life as a broadcaster. I couldn't stand that, if they are 16, I also wanted to become the 17th, I wanted to be a part of that group and that's what it means. Playing for India is absolutely everything."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda for India in the 2018-19 Test series against Australia, the first series win for India in their backyard



He was also named as the Player of the Series for his brilliant performance



#India #Australia #AUSvIND Cheteshwar Pujara was thefor India in the 2018-19 Test series against Australia, the first series win for India in their backyardHe was also named as the Player of the Series for his brilliant performance Cheteshwar Pujara was the 🌟 for India in the 2018-19 Test series against Australia, the first series win for India in their backyard 👏He was also named as the Player of the Series for his brilliant performance 🙌#India #Australia #AUSvIND https://t.co/axCK21XEWU

Chopra also expressed pride at having gotten the opportunity to represent the country in international cricket. He added that very few people are fortunate to have experieneced that privilege and that he counts himself to be blessed to have gotten that chance.

