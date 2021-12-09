"Our medical guys will assess him overnight" - England bowling coach on Ben Stokes' injury

England's bowling coach Jon Lewis has said that Ben Stokes' injury will be assessed overnight. He copped an injury that meant he couldn't bowl at full tilt. The visitors would want a fully-fit Stokes in the second innings as they look to save the opening Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Stokes, who returned to competitive cricket in this Test, looked in discomfort while bowling and fielding on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test. He appeared to injure himself while chasing a ball to the boundary in the 29th over.

Speaking at the end of the day's play, Lewis said:

"Obviously Ben has hurt himself on the field today, so didn't bowl full pace at the back end of the day. Think our medical guys will assess him overnight and see how he is. Other than that the guys are okay."

Stokes bowled nine overs throughout the day, giving away 50 runs at an economy rate of 5.6. So far, he has had an average return after managing only five runs from 21 deliveries with the bat in the first innings.

With Stokes not bowling in full rhythm and Jack Leech being taken for runs, Joe Root had very limited options at his disposal. Capitalising on the visitors' misfortunes, Australia secured a 196-run lead in the first innings by stumps on Day 2, with Travis Head unbeaten on 115.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus Today was Travis Head's day! Simply outstanding from our No.5 as we take a big lead into day three #Ashes Today was Travis Head's day! Simply outstanding from our No.5 as we take a big lead into day three #Ashes https://t.co/SyJNNjxRaV

Ben Stokes involved in no-ball drama after equipment malfunction

Ben Stokes got David Warner out in his first over on his return, but a front-foot no-ball denied him the wicket. Replays soon showed that he had overstepped in the first three deliveries of the over as well.

However, a system error meant his no-balls were not called by the third umpire. Incidentally, the technology used to allow the TV umpire to monitor the front-foot no-ball had gone down before the match. That forced the organisers to restore to the old protocols where only wicket deliveries are checked.

7Cricket @7Cricket



@copes9 | #Ashes Each of Ben Stokes' first four deliveries to David Warner was a no-ball 👀 Each of Ben Stokes' first four deliveries to David Warner was a no-ball 👀@copes9 | #Ashes https://t.co/kcyNrYHSYr

Later replays on Channel Seven showed that Ben Stokes had bowled 14 no-balls in his first five overs, out of which only one was called.

Jon Lewis rued that Stokes didn't had the opportunity to rectify his mistakes when he overstepped on the first delivery. He said:

"Would be the first time he's run-up from that end for eight years, so he'll need some feedback from the umpires as to understand where his feet are to then make an adjustment."

He added:

"If you don't know where your feet are, it's very hard. Would have been nice for the first no-ball to be called, then he'd have made the adjustment and from there he would have been behind the line because he knows where his feet are landing."

After a disappointing start, England will hope to come out all guns blazing on Day 3 as they look to bounce back in the Test

