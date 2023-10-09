"Our quicks are our strength" - Josh Hazlewood optimistic fast bowlers will prove as point of difference for Australia in 2023 World Cup

Australia's new-ball seamer Josh Hazlewood underlined that quicks are their strength and they'll keep sticking to it regardless of the conditions in the 2023 World Cup. However, he hopes for the batters to reassess the conditions and give runs for the bowlers to play with moving forward.

Hazlewood led Australia's fightback with the ball, picking up two wickets in the same over against India on Sunday, October 8, in Chennai, reducing them to 2/3. However, with a target of only 200, the Men in Blue were home eventually as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a century partnership.

At a post-match presser, Hazlewood, who took three wickets, said:

"Our quicks are our strength up front as we saw tonight. We might come up against these conditions again at other grounds throughout those (remaining) eight games so it'll just be about the batting group coming up with the plan (to combat the spin) and sticking to it. We might have to reassess and say 'yeah, 260 is a good score rather than 300-plus' to what we've seen on a few other grounds."

The 32-year-old also denied Australia being short on spin options, claiming that Glenn Maxwell is a genuine option in India. He added:

"I think Glenn Maxwell is a frontline spinner in particular in India. I don't feel that we're short at all."

Adam Zampa and Maxwell weren't among the wickets, with Australia desperately needing the spinning duo to make a difference. Zampa's spell was particularly disappointing as he leaked 53 runs in his eight wicketless overs.

"It obviously felt like it probably spun more in the first half" - Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood celebrates Rohit Sharma's wicket. (Image Credits: Getty)

Josh Hazlewood admitted that the bowlers had plenty of help from the wicket in the first half, with dew in the second innings, making life easier for the batters. He said:

"It obviously felt like it probably spun more in the first half. Definitely the dew came in but early in our bowling innings it was doing enough when it was still dry. The dew came in a little bit at the end and the (two) balls got a little bit wet and soft, but I felt like we created enough chances early to make a mark. The wicket was up and down a little bit so you felt in the game as a quick in particular."

Australia next face South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday and will be hoping to turn their campaign around.