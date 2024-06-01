"Our record against them has been very, very good over a long period" - Sourav Ganguly backs Team India to beat Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly backed Team India to beat Pakistan in the upcoming Group A clash of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. However, he feels the Men in Blue must play freely to achieve a favorable result in the Pakistan outing.

The two arch-rivals will meet in their respective second games in New York on June 9. India have dominated Pakistan in their previous T20 World Cup meetings, winning six out of seven games.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Ganguly admitted Pakistan were dangerous in the T20 format but felt India were the far superior side overall.

"Our record against Pakistan has been very, very good over a long period of time. In the T20 format, probably Pakistan is more dangerous compared to 50- overs (format). We beat them in Ahmedabad when they came to India and we beat them easily. India is superior and if they play well, if they play freely and I keep saying the word 'freely' all the time because (in) the last World Cup in Australia, I don't think we played freely," said Ganguly.

He added:

"Just put all the cobwebs behind. Don't worry about winning or losing. Don't think about winning the World Cup. Just go and play every game."

India and Pakistan won the first two editions of the T20 World Cup in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

However, the two rivals have faltered in the final stages of the editions since, with England getting the better of India and Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final and final.

"Hit till you have to defend" - Sourav Ganguly on Team India

India will hope to adopt an attacking brand of cricket in the T20 World Cup.

Sourav Ganguly feels India have massive talent in their ranks to win the 2024 T20 World Cup should they remove inhibitions and bat with freedom.

Despite being pre-tournament favorites in several recent ICC events, the side has fallen short of achieving ultimate glory for over a decade.

"India have very good chances in the World Cup. India will have to play like a T20 team. There is enormous talent. Play without fear and just keep hitting. That's why I say everyone is capable of winning it for India and the only way they will do it is (if they) just play with freedom. Play with that extra batsman and hit from the first ball, hit till you have to defend (and) play like the last ball," said Ganguly.

Before the Pakistan clash, Team India will face off against Ireland in their tournament opener in New York on June 5.

