"Our team is not on number one spot": Imam-ul-Haq determined to beat New Zealand 5-0 and help Pakistan top ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan's opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, intends to win the ODI series 5-0 over New Zealand, starting on Thursday (April 27) in Rawalpindi. The left-handed batter said he is focused on accomplishing the number one ranking in the format.

While the number one ODI ranking is in Pakistan's sights, both teams will also be looking at it as a dress rehearsal for the 2023 World Cup later this year in India. While the Men in Green last won it in 1992, the Kiwis are yet to clinch it despite reaching the final on the last two occasions (2015 and 2019).

In a pre-series press conference on Wednesday (April 26), Imam admitted that their individual ICC rankings are good, but need to boost their team standings:

"If we beat New Zealand by a margin of 5-0, our team would move to number one in ICC ODI team rankings. I have always thought that it’s a team game. I am on third in individual batting rankings and Babar is at number one, but our team is not on number one spot, which is not a good thing. If we win the series by 5-0, the collective confidence that we will get, will be more important than personal records."

Imam had a prolific 2022 with the bat in ODIs, scoring 505 runs in eight matches at an average of 72.14. However, Babar was Pakistan's highest run-getter with 679 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 84.87.

New Zealand managed to draw T20I series against Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Kiwis put in a spirited effort in the five-game T20I series against the Men in Green. The hosts won the first two T20Is comprehensively, but the Black Caps edged Pakistan by four runs in the third game.

While the fourth T20I had to be called off due to hailstorms, the Kiwis came out all guns blazing in the final match. Mark Chapman cracked his maiden T20I century to get his side past 193, winning from a hopeless position of 26-3.

New Zealand can also draw confidence from their ODI series victory over Babar Azam and Co earlier this year.

