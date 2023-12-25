Jemimah Rodrigues donned the hat of an anchor in the dressing room as India Women celebrated their historic Test win over Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rodrigues went around interviewing the players and support staff in a fun interaction.

India Women registered their maiden Test win over Australia Women following their eight-wicket triumph in the one-off Test in Mumbai that concluded on Sunday, December 24. Batting first in the match, Australia were bowled out for 219. India replied strongly with 406 and then held the Aussies to 261 in their second innings. The hosts then chased down the target of 75 with ease.

In a post-match video uploaded on bcci.tv, Rodrigues, who contributed a crucial 73 in the first innings, turned anchor and went around asking questions to everyone from the players to members of the support staff. As she approached senior opener Mandhana, the batter came up with a cheeky reaction and commented:

“Overacting ke paise kaato pehele iske (Cut her money for overacting).”

Mandhana scored 74 off 106 in the first innings and was unbeaten on 38 off 61 in the second.

Off-spinner Sneh Rana was named Player of the Match for claiming seven wickets in the Test match.

“Harmanpreet's two wickets were the turning point” - Sneh Raha reflects on India Women’s historic win

While she was named Player of the Match for claiming 3/56 & 4/63 against Australia, Rana termed skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s double strike on Day 3 as the turning point of the Test match.

Harmanpreet got the big scalps of Tahlia McGrath (73) and Australian captain Alyssa Healy (32) to put India Women on top in the Test match.

Speaking after India Women’s historic triumph, Rana acknowledged the captain’s contribution with the ball.

"We were not thinking much and wanted to stay in the present. Harmanpreet's two wickets were the turning point," she said.

When asked about the contribution of coach Amol Muzumdar, she replied:

"As Harmanpreet said, he had a key role in the team. He has been an experienced player and all his inputs have been good. We have tried to follow that, and the result can be seen in the last two Tests. We are thankful that he has come on as a coach. In the future too we hope to continue doing well under him.”

Before the win over Australia, India Women had hammered England Women by a record 347 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

