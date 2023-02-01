“Overdependency on Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is” – Reetinder Sodhi ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Saba Karim believes that Team India are highly dependent on Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. The former India selector pointed out the top-order’s repeated failures in the shortest format.

The statement comes as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan failed to deliver in their last two games. While Gill returned with figures of 7 and 11, Kishan scored 4 and 19. The openers failed to put on a 50-run partnership this year (last five innings).

Speaking on India News, Sodhi said:

“If we talk about our top order, it has not been blazing on all cylinders. We all want our top order to fire. There is an overdependency on Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is. India needs to get out of this. They would want to work in that area.”

Coming in at No.4, Yadav rescued India from 50/3 as the hosts chased down a 100-run total in the last over. The right-hander played out of his skin to score 26 off 31 balls as India won by six wickets off the penultimate ball of the innings.

“If Suryakumar Yadav has an off day, where do you stand?” – Reetinder Singh Sodhi

Reetinder Singh Sodhi also pointed out that Team India might struggle to win if Suryakumar Yadav fails to deliver in the upcoming games.

He said:

"If Suryakumar Yadav has an off day, where do you stand? If he scores, victory is always on the cards. If he doesn’t score, do we have that complete batting lineup that wins us a game that will be important to witness?"

After a breakthrough 2022 season, Yadav has, so far, scored 243 runs in five games at a strike rate of 150, including a century and fifty.

BCCI @BCCI 🏻 #TeamIndia vice-captain @surya_14kumar describes his excitement ahead of playing in front of a packed crowd in the #INDvNZ T20I decider at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️ in Ahmedabad, where he made his international debut #TeamIndia vice-captain @surya_14kumar describes his excitement ahead of playing in front of a packed crowd in the #INDvNZ T20I decider at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️ in Ahmedabad, where he made his international debut 😃👌🏻 https://t.co/Nu2shQUIxG

The 32-year-old will look to guide the Men in Blue to another series win on Wednesday. India recently won the T20I series 2-1 against Sri Lanka and are locked 1-1 in the ongoing series against New Zealand.

