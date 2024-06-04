[In pictures] "Big moods in the Big Apple" - Rohit Sharma unwinds ahead of India's 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was recently spotted enjoying an outing in New York ahead of the side's 2024 T20 World Cup opener. The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5.

Ahead of the contest, Rohit was seen exploring the Big Apple, a nickname for New York. Taking to his Instagram account, the star batter shared a few pictures of himself at an eatery.

"Big moods in the Big Apple," he captioned the post.

India faced Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday, June 1, in a 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match.

Rohit Sharma and company secured a 60-run victory, successfully defending a 183-run target. Rohit scored 23 runs off 19 balls in the fixture.

"We haven’t nailed the batting line-up yet" - Rohit Sharma on Team India's batting order for 2024 T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli did not feature in India's warm-up match against Bangaldesh. In his absence, Sanju Samson opened the batting with Rohit Sharma, while Rishabh Pant walked out at No. 3.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit clarified that the team management tried out Pant at No. 3 to give him an opportunity.

Suggesting that the batting line-up was yet to be finalized, he said:

"Just to give him (Pant) an opportunity. We haven’t nailed the batting line-up yet, we wanted most guys to get a hit in the middle. Even the bowlers did pretty well. All in all happy with how things went. Pretty much got what we wanted from the game. New venue, new ground, drop-in pitch - important to get used to it and we managed pretty well."

India and Ireland will lock horns at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Wednesday. The match will begin at 8:00 PM (IST).

