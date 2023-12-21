Paarl weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The third and final ODI between India and South Africa will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

India thrashed the hosts in the first game to take a 1-0 lead. But the Proteas bounced back strongly in the second game to level the series. South Africa bowled out the Men in Blue for 211 runs after deciding to bowl first before chasing down the total in 42.3 overs. Tony de Zorzi starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 119 off 122 balls with the aid of nine boundaries and six maximums.

With the series up for grabs, both teams will look to play their best cricket on Thursday. While the visitors will look to produce a combined effort with the bat, South Africa will aim to maintain their momentum.

While the plot is set for a cracking contest, the focus is on how the weather will pan out in Paarl during the match. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rain at all during the third ODI at Boland Park.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling during the daytime would be three to four degrees more, and the conditions are expected to be bright and sunny.

What happened the last time India played an ODI at Paarl?

The Men in Blue have enjoyed decent success at the Bolard Park, winning two out of five matches at the venue. They have lost two, while one game ended in a tie.

The last time India played in Paarl was during the second ODI of the 2021 series, with the visitors suffering a seven-wicket defeat.

Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 287/6 in their 50 overs, riding on Rishabh Pant's half-century. In response, South Africa chased down the total in 48.1 overs, courtesy of a 132-run opening stand between Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan.

