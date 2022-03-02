PAK vs AUS 2022: Australia's spin-bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

Australia's newly-appointed spin-bowling consultant, Fawad Ahmed, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to Geo News, the Australian team's spokesperson in Pakistan confirmed the positive test on Wednesday.

The former Australia leg-spinner arrived at the team hotel on Monday following the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. The team's medical staff ensured Ahmed was in isolation after he arrived at the hotel following reports of a positive COVID-19 test.

The veteran displayed mild symptoms of the virus. According to the government's regulations, the 40-year-old will remain in quarantine for five days and will have to test negative twice to be allowed out of isolation.

Furthermore, Ahmed also has to be symptom-free. It's worth noting that COVID-19 has also hit the Pakistan camp, with paceman Haris Rauf suffering the same fate. The hosts also have injury concerns in the form of Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf.

"It's not going to be spinning big, especially Rawalpindi and Lahore" - Fawad Ahmed

Cricbuzz



#PAKvAUS



"The (Rawalpindi) surface looks similar to a UAE wicket at the moment...So I'm expecting it to be pretty nice to bat on for the first couple of days then look for it to hopefully spin, and reverse swing may come into it" - Nathan Lyon.

Earlier, the leggie, who played five white-ball games for Australia, predicted the pitches Lahore and Rawalpindi would support fast bowlers. The Pakistan-born former cricketer feels Rawalpindi will suit the visitors. The 40-year old said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"It's not going to be ragging, it's not going to be spinning big, especially Rawalpindi and Lahore. Pakistan will support their own fast bowlers. It's going to be a very good contest. Pindi is definitely going to suit the Australians and I think Karachi and Lahore are going to suit Pakistan's combinations."

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia starts on March 4 in Rawalpindi. It is Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years as the former hope to replicate their heroics of 1998.

The Australians have also been embroiled in an off-field controversy as Ashton Agar has faced death threats via social media. However, vice-captain Steve Smith trusts the security measures put in place. Visiting captain Pat Cummins said they are lucky to play in Pakistan as the previous generation didn't get the opportunity.

