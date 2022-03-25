"BAAP Ko bhej tere baas ki baat nhi" - Twitterati roasts Pakistan for losing home Test series against Australia

After a bold declaration on Day 4, the Pat Cummins-led Australian side emerged victorious on the final day of the third Test courtesy of some brilliant bowling display. The Pakistan batters, who batted resiliently on Day Five to save the second Test last week, failed to replicate the same performance in this Lahore Test.
Pakistan began the day needing 278 runs with all ten wickets in hand. Lanky all-rounder Cameron Green drew first blood by scalping Abdullah Shafique (27), who could not add a single run to his overnight score.
Imam-ul-Haq (70) and Babar Azam (55) scored half-centuries and tried their best to keep Pakistan's innings on track. However, Nathan Lyon (5/83) put on a spirited effort and kept chipping away with wickets to dent Pakistan's chase.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins (3/23) continued from where he left off in the first innings. He picked up the crucial wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam to break the backbone of the home team's middle order. Cummins ended the game with a match haul of eight wickets.
Eventually, Pakistan got all-out for 235 in the fourth innings, handing a memorable 115-run victory to the Aussies. The visitors also emerged triumphantly in the 3-match series by a 1-0 margin.
Cricket fans hailed Australia for their wonderful performances in the typical Asian conditions. They also slammed Pakistan for being outplayed by Australia in home conditions and consequently losing a home test series.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"I thought 350 was enough for the fourth innings" - Pat Cummins
After the victory, Australian captain Pat Cummins revealed that he believed a target of 350 was enough on the Lahore pitch. This is was what prompted him to make the brave declaration call. He credited the batters for giving the team an edge in the first innings by putting on a good total.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pat Cummins reflected on his team's performance in the game and said:
"I think in the first innings, the way we batted and put ourselves ahead of the game was fantastic. I thought 350 was enough for the fourth innings. It was kind of weird, the trend of the game was to toil hard for the first couple of wickets and when it started to reverse after 40 odd overs then it would be a bowler's game."
He added:
"The best thing about this squad is that everyone contributed in some way or the other. Swepson was great on his debut and the numbers do not do any justice to him. It has been a fantastic experience for us in the last 15 days, the hospitality was incredible and the fight put up by Babar and Co. made the series even better.
After the Test series, both teams will now square off in three ODIs and one T20I. against