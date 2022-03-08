×
"Curator ko road ka contract dena padega!"- Fans troll Pakistan for poor Rawalpindi pitch in 1st PAK vs AUS 2022 Test

Fans were furious about the pitch killing all the excitement of a highly anticipated series
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 08, 2022 04:36 PM IST
With the first Test between Pakistan and Australia on the verge of ending in a stalemate, a lot of questions have been raised about the nature of the pitch at Rawalpindi.

After 24 long years, the Aussies have made the long journey to Pakistan and the hosts were excited and looking forward to a fascinating contest.

However, that has not been the case in the first Test as the pitch has offered almost nothing to both spinners and pacers. Batters from both sides made full use of the opportunity to get some runs for themselves but the Test as a whole went ahead at a very slow pace.

Twitter trolls Pakistan for poor pitch quality

Fans on Twitter were furious about the way the pitch played out and killed their excitement of watching a competitive game. Some fans took this chance to take a dig at the administration for such an embarrassment.

Here are some of the reactions to the benign pitch:

50 on a 5th day pitch. Massive effort from Imam.
There's hardly any deterioration on the pitch. How do you make a game out of it without committing harakiri?
Imam Ul Haq to pitch curator#AUSvsPAK #PAKvAUS #Cricket https://t.co/HfyjKRv54b
Poor Fawad Alam who didn't get an opportunity to bat on this flat pitch #AUSvsPAK #PAKvAUS https://t.co/r7YbjjYP0Q
Curator sacrificing the result of historic test for this pitch #PAKvAUS https://t.co/wfKuq0NpB6
Rawalpindi pitch is just like me fr, dead from the inside.
This is the worst pitch I can remember of.Even worse than Melbourne 2017.Ek din ki pitch bnao you'll have full support but this is pathetic.
Help this boy 😁 #PAKvsAUS https://t.co/AGvX9K4yp1
"Doctor, I haven't been able to sleep.""Here, this will help."#PAKvAUS #PAKvsAUS https://t.co/Ya6eYkOyOW
Pretty much.#PAKvAUS #PAKvsAUS https://t.co/ikkuQfxfU4
Find meme in this picture.#PAKvsAUS #INDvPAK #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/3e6NI9aDKp
don't mind good batting pitches (to a certain extent) in a bowler friendly era but this one in pindi has led to some mind numbing boring cricket ! #PAKvAUS
Rob Key is doing spectacular work finding topics of conversation for this Test. Seamlessly moving the subject along. I hope the next pitch is just as dead so we can see how long he can go. #PAKvAUS
@mohsinaliisb Australia wale ab galty se bhi agla tour ni krenge pakistan ka ...For sure pathetic pitch ..Ye batsman jo pura sal struggle krte hai aaj dono innigs me 100 mar ra 🔋😬😁😁Curator ko road highway ka contract dena pdega

The Aussies seemed to have made a selection blunder as they picked just one specialist spinner in the form of Nathan Lyon. The hosts won the toss and made full use of the batting conditions, losing just a single wicket on Day 1.

However, Pakistan were criticized for being slow in their approach despite being in complete control of the game. The lack of urgency meant that they batted for almost two full days and declared their first innings at 476/4.

The hosts needed to strike with the ball to force a result. However, Australia showed great maturity in their approach and the likes of Usman Khawaja, David Warner and Steve Smith made important half-centuries to put the visitors within touching distance of Pakistan's first-innings score.

Typically, a Day 5 pitch in Asia deteriorates and provides additional help to the spinners. But that was not to be as the hosts once again got off to a fabulous start.

With a draw looking like the only possible result, fans will hope that the second Test in Karachi proves to be a riveting one.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
