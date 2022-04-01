ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on April 1 after PAK vs AUS 2022 2nd ODI

Pakistan climbed to eighth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a historic win against Australia last night. The Pakistan team pulled off their highest successful run-chase in ODI cricket history to beat Australia by six wickets in Lahore.

Courtesy of the win, Pakistan have attained eighth position with 50 points to their name. They were 11th in the standings when the match began. The Babar Azam-led outfit have overtaken West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand for a place in the Top 8.

Meanwhile, Australia hold the fourth position with 70 points. They had a chance to enter the Top 3 yesterday, but an extraordinary performance from Babar Azam and Co. denied the Aussies their eighth win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The 3-match series between Pakistan and Australia stands level at 1-1. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top when the two teams battle in the series decided tomorrow.

2 matches are scheduled to be played in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League tomorrow (April 2)

New Zealand will battle the Netherlands tomorrow in Hamilton

While the series decider between Pakistan and Australia is set to take place tomorrow in Lahore, Hamilton's Seddon Park will play host to a battle between New Zealand and the Netherlands before that.

New Zealand have a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series against the Dutch team. The Blackcaps will start as the favorites to gain an unassailable lead in the series with a victory in Hamilton tomorrow. A win tomorrow could take the New Zealand team into the Top 8 of the points table.

The New Zealand vs Netherlands match will start at 6:30 AM IST, while the battle between Australia and Pakistan will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Edited by Parimal