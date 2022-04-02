ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on April 2 after PAK vs AUS 2022 series

Pakistan registered their sixth victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League earlier today by trouncing Australia at home. The Men in Green beat Aaron Finch's men by nine wickets to win the 3-match series by a scoreline of 2-1.

Australia beat Pakistan in the series opener. However, Babar Azam and Co. bounced back in style by recording back-to-back wins, thereby securing this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Courtesy of this win, Pakistan have returned to the eighth position in the standings. Earlier today, New Zealand overtook them by defeating the Netherlands in the second ODI of their 3-match series.

Meanwhile, the Australian cricket team failed to enter the Top 3 of the points table. They have 70 points to their name from 12 matches. Bangladesh, England and India occupy the top three spots in the standings.

Imam-ul-Haq stole the show in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Australia

Imam-ul-Haq scored two centuries and a fifty in the series against Australia.

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq played an important role in Pakistan's 2-1 series win against the Aussies. The left-handed batter scored a ton in the first ODI. However, the other batters could not back him, resulting in Pakistan's defeat.

Imam continued in the same vein and smashed another century in the second ODI. Babar Azam supported him with a ton in that game as Pakistan pulled off their highest successful run-chase in ODI cricket history.

In the final match of the series that took place earlier today, Imam remained not out on 89 runs off 100 balls to help Pakistan chase a 211-run target in 37.5 overs. Babar top-scored with a 115-ball 105 while Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim took three wickets each in the first innings.

