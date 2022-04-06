Imam-ul-Haq overtakes Rohit Sharma in ICC ODI Rankings for batters after stellar show in PAK vs AUS 2022 series

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has jumped from 10th position to third on the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. His consistent performances against Australia have taken him above Indian captain Rohit Sharma on the batting charts.

Imam-ul-Haq was the leading run-scorer in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Australia. The left-handed batter starred in Pakistan's 2-1 series win with 298 runs in three innings at an average of 149.

His captain Babar Azam, meanwhile, retained the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI Rankings. Azam won the Player of the Series award against Australia for scoring 276 runs in three innings. The Pakistan skipper registered two match-winning centuries in the three-match series.

Imam has replaced New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor in the top three of the rankings. Taylor, who retired from international cricket earlier this week, managed only 26 runs in the last ODI series of his career. The Netherlands bowlers gave Taylor a tough time as evident from his 60.46 strike rate.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have retained their spots in the top five of the ICC ODI Rankings for batters.

Imam-ul-Haq is not the only Pakistan player who has gained big in ICC ODI Rankings

Shaheen Afridi has entered the top 10 of the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

While Imam gained big in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters, his teammate Shaheen Afridi jumped eight spots in the bowling charts. Afridi was the leading wicket-taker in the series between Pakistan and Australia.

Despite missing one match, Afridi topped the leaderboard with six wickets in two matches. He played a vital role in Pakistan's series victory. Courtesy of his impressive performance against Australia, Afridi now holds the seventh spot in the rankings.

