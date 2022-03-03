Mohammad Wasim Jr part of Pakistan reserves, set to make debut in 1st Test vs Australia

Seam-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr is set to make his Test debut for Pakistan in the first match against Australia in Rawalpindi starting tomorrow, according to a report.

Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf have all been ruled out of the first Test, with Ali and Ashraf ruled out with injuries and Rauf contracting COVID-19. Wasim Jr is set to replace Faheem Ashraf in the playing XI, as a No.7 batter who provides a pace option.

Wasim Jr completed his mandatory quarantine yesterday. With today's training session canceled due to rain, he will get a chance to get some practice before the game tomorrow itself.

In seven first-class matches, Wasim has picked 20 wickets. He has represented Pakistan in 10 T20 Internationals (T20Is), claiming 15 scalps.

Young pacer Naseem Shah has also been included in the main squad and is likely to open the bowling alongside the talismanic Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Mohammad Abbas has been added to the reserves.

Pakistan squad for Test series: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood

Reserves: Mohammad Abbas, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan all geared up for historic Test series against Australia

The upcoming three-match Test series will see Australia play in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

Australia have sent a full-strength squad, which will be led by Pat Cummins, and it will be their first overseas series since the 2019 Ashes in England.

The hosts' skipper Babar Azam in a press conference today promised to give Australia a tough fight. Ahead of the series, it was revealed that the contest will now be known as the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Reserves: Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Renshaw

