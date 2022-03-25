Nathan Lyon claims 5 to spin Australia to famous series win over Pakistan in Lahore

After narrowly missing out on a win in Karachi, Australia made amends and clinched the Lahore Test against Pakistan by 115 runs on Day 5 on Friday.

Veteran Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon starred with 5 for 83 as the visitors clinched the three-match series 1-0 in their first visit to Pakistan since 1998.

Fittingly, it was Australian captain Pat Cummins who sealed the series, cleaning up Naseem Shah for 1 with a straight delivery as Pakistan were bowled out for 235.

ICC @ICC



They win the third Test by 115 runs and take the series 1-0.



#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test3 Australia register a historic victory in PakistanThey win the third Test by 115 runs and take the series 1-0. Australia register a historic victory in Pakistan 🙌They win the third Test by 115 runs and take the series 1-0.#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test3 https://t.co/v1W2mpVgrz

Chasing 351 for victory, Pakistan would have been confident of putting up a good showing after their openers put on 73 by stumps on Day 4.

However, Cameron Green got Australia off to a brilliant start on the final day, having Abdullah Shafique (27) caught behind as the batter pushed at one away from his body.

Imam-ul-Haq went on to complete his half-century, but at the other end Azhar Ali (17) was given out in rather controversial fashion. The right-hander attempted a sweep off Lyon but the ball hit the pad and landed in Steve Smith’s hands at first slip.

Australia went for a review for a catch off the inside edge after the on-field umpire negated the appeal. There was only a minor spike as the ball went past the bat. However, it was enough for the third umpire to overturn the decision.

Following the controversy, Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam gathered themselves and took Pakistan to lunch at 136 for 2.

Lyon, Cummins cripple Pakistan as Australia gain control

Lyon struck immediately in the second session, ending Imam-ul-Haq’s resistance on 70. The Pakistan opener inside-edged one onto the pad and was caught at silly point.

Cummins then trapped Fawad Alam (11) leg before with a full and straight delivery as the visitors began gaining the ascendancy.

The Aussie skipper dealt Pakistan another big blow when he had Mohammad Rizwan (0) lbw with a searing yorker. However, Pakistan erred by not taking the DRS as replays showed the batter was struck outside off stump.

ICC @ICC



Mohammad Rizwan departs for a duck.



Australia need 5 more wickets, Pakistan need 184 more runs



Watch



#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test3 What a wicket!Mohammad Rizwan departs for a duck.Australia need 5 more wickets, Pakistan need 184 more runsWatch #PAKvAUS on ICC.tv with a Third Test Pass for only $1.99 USD What a wicket!Mohammad Rizwan departs for a duck. Australia need 5 more wickets, Pakistan need 184 more runs 👀Watch #PAKvAUS on ICC.tv with a Third Test Pass for only $1.99 USD 📺#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test3 https://t.co/8bx04wBO7f

Lyon could have had Pakistan skipper Azam just before tea. However, Travis Head made a complete mess of a skier at deep midwicket. Still, the Aussies went into the break with the upper hand as Pakistan were five down for 190.

Azam brought up a hard-fought fifty in the final session but fell to Lyon's guile for 55 to put the hosts on the backfoot. The Pakistan skipper outside edged a well-flighted delivery outside off and Smith, for a change, took a sharp low catch.

The end came swiftly for Pakistan after their captain exited the scene. Sajid Khan (21) hit Mitchell Starc straight to midwicket while Hasan Ali (13) dragged Lyon back onto the stumps.

ICC @ICC



Babar Azam departs for 55 as Lyon gets his third wicket



Watch



#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test3 This is huge!Babar Azam departs for 55 as Lyon gets his third wicketWatch #PAKvAUS on ICC.tv with a Third Test Pass for only $1.99 USD This is huge!Babar Azam departs for 55 as Lyon gets his third wicket ☝️Watch #PAKvAUS on ICC.tv with a Third Test Pass for only $1.99 USD 📺#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test3 https://t.co/NmTiE7LoRo

The Aussie off-spinner completed a memorable five-wicket haul when Shaheen Shah Afridi’s (5) slog-sweep was brilliantly caught by Mitchell Swepson at deep square leg.

Cummins then completed the formalities by knocking out Naseem Shah. The Aussie skipper was named Player of the Match for his eight-wicket haul in the Test while Usman Khawaja (496 runs) was the easy choice for Player of the Series.

Brief Scores: Australia (391 & 227/3 declared) beat Pakistan (268 & 235) by 115 runs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar