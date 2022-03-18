"You have put me in a huge dilemma" - Reetinder Sodhi on choosing between Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to be added to the Fab 4

Reetinder Sodhi has said that it is a tough call to choose between Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam as the fifth batter who could be added to the existing Fab Four.

The quartet of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith are termed the Fab Four - the batting greats of the current era. Sharma and Azam, with their consistent performances over the last few years, have thrown their hats into the ring to be added to this illustrious list.

During a discussion on India News, Sodhi was asked to pick between Sharma and Azam if the Fab Four needs to be expanded. He responded:

"You have put me in a huge dilemma. Since you have asked, Rohit Sharma for me because his impact is fantastic. He is an ultimate match-winner. Babar Azam is also very close."

The former India all-rounder also considered Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills while making his choice. Sodhi explained:

"If given an option, I will go for Rohit. The way he has captained and the way the Indian team is getting prepared for the upcoming ICC events, I think he is a complete player, and he should be there."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma is now India's highest ranked Test batsman with 754 Ratings. Virat Kohli slips to No.9 now. Rohit Sharma is now India's highest ranked Test batsman with 754 Ratings. Virat Kohli slips to No.9 now.

Rohit Sharma has grown in stature as a Test batter in the last few years. The Mumbaikar has amassed 1552 runs at an excellent average of 55.42 in 18 Tests since he started opening for Team India in 2019.

"It is Babar Azam" - Saba Karim picks Pakistan captain ahead of Rohit Sharma

Babar Azam earned huge plaudits for his match-saving knock in the second Test against Australia.

Saba Karim was also asked to pick a fifth batter if a Fab Five needs to be made. He replied:

"If we have to add one more player for Test matches to make it Fab five, it is Babar Azam because he has given excellent performances in Test matches for the last few years in red ball cricket. So I feel if you have to add one player, then Babar Azam's name should come there."

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Babar Azam batted 603 mins to save the match against the highest ranked Test team (Australia) and bowler (Pat Cummins). Few months ago, he was the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup. Also, number one in the ODI Rankings. The reason he is the best all-format batter in the world. Babar Azam batted 603 mins to save the match against the highest ranked Test team (Australia) and bowler (Pat Cummins). Few months ago, he was the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup. Also, number one in the ODI Rankings. The reason he is the best all-format batter in the world.

Azam defied the Australian attack for more than ten hours in the recently concluded second Test in Karachi. His 196-run knock, which came off 425 deliveries and was studded with 21 fours and a solitary six, was key in the hosts saving the Test match from a precarious position.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who is a better Test batter? Babar Azam Rohit Sharma 60 votes so far