"The bottom line was 'we shouldn't lose'" - Shahid Afridi slams Pakistan team, poor pitch after 1st PAK vs AUS 2022 Test

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi wasn't pleased with the pitch on offer for the first Test between the hosts and Australia at Rawalpindi. The surface offered almost no help to the bowlers as the match ended in a tame draw.

Batting first, the home team declared on 476/4. Australia responded with a total of 459 before being bowled out. In their second essay, Pakistan piled on 252 runs without losing a wicket before the teams agreed to let the match end in a draw.

Afridi is of the opinion that the Men in Green were too conservative in their mindset and didn't want to risk losing the match. He believes this approach will not help them take full advantage of their home conditions.

Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial Congratulations to Abdullah for a wonderful debut century & Imam-ul-Haq on scoring two centuries in one Test which is a big feat. The pitch was batting friendly, hope v will have a better track with something in it for bowlers in Karachi & Lahore so we get to see exciting cricket Congratulations to Abdullah for a wonderful debut century & Imam-ul-Haq on scoring two centuries in one Test which is a big feat. The pitch was batting friendly, hope v will have a better track with something in it for bowlers in Karachi & Lahore so we get to see exciting cricket

Speaking to Samaa TV, here is what Afridi had to say about Pakistan's performance.

“They didn't think about Australia, the bottom line was 'we shouldn't lose'. But in the next two Tests in Lahore and Karachi, they have to make good pitches. You have to take advantage of your home series, or else when you go to Australia, you're going to struggle.”

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB 🏼

Once again, thank you



#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS It’s been a great week. Milestones were achieved by our boys and some truly amazing memories were made here in RawalpindiOnce again, thank you @CricketAus for being in It’s been a great week. Milestones were achieved by our boys and some truly amazing memories were made here in Rawalpindi 🙌🏼 Once again, thank you @CricketAus for being in 🇵🇰 #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS https://t.co/oAOyUAK6Sm

Shahid Afridi opens up on Pakistan's combination

The former Pakistan skipper also criticized the hosts for opting to play with just four specialist bowlers in such flat conditions. He believes Pakistan have the bowling arsenal to trouble the visitors and must make full use of their resources.

On this, Afridi opined:

“Our bowling strength is so good. Our fast bowlers can bowl out this Australian side. And it isn't as if our batters cannot play the Aussie bowlers.”

Shaid Afridi also shed light on how playing such a combination may lead to injury scares involving the bowlers. He added:

“I've been playing for long and I know it is there since the start (the combination of seven batters and four bowlers). Six genuine batsmen are enough in any team, then you have an all-rounder and bowlers.”

Afridi concluded:

“But we always play with this combination (7-4). This isn't going to work. Our batsmen are in form. If you are making pitches like these, you will have to play bowlers or else these fast bowlers will be at the risk of injuries.”

Shahid Afridi is hopeful that better pitches will be prepared for the Tests in Lahore and Karachi. Doing so will hopefully enable the hosts to take full advantage of their home conditions.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra