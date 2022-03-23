"This is the real Pakistan"- Fans roast Pakistan after their collapse against Australia in Lahore Test

A sudden middle-order collapse resulted in Pakistan getting all-out for 268 in their first innings of the third Test against Australia in Lahore. At one stage, with 248/3 on the scoreboard, the hosts looked to be well on course to post a decent total in response to Australia's 391.

However, ace Australian pacer Mithcell Starc (4/33) bowled a magnificent spell and dismissed Fawad Alam (13) and Mohammad Rizwan (1) in quick succession to open the flood gates for his side.

Soon, Australian captain Pat Cummins also joined the party and ensured Starc's efforts did not go in vain. The right-arm pacer scalped the wickets of Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, and Hasan Ali in the lower order to pick up his first five-wicket haul on Pakistan soil.

Pakistan cricket fans were extremely disappointed after witnessing their team losing their last seven wickets for just 20 runs. They trolled the Pakistan middle and lower-order batters on Twitter for putting on a dismal show. Some also hailed Cummins and Starc for putting on an exhibition of masterclass reverse swing bowling.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Naman Gindodia @namann21

#AUSvsPAK What a freaking comeback from the aussies 🤌🏻248-4 to 268 all out, this is crazy, pay C u min on fire, I regret not watching the match, FOMO max What a freaking comeback from the aussies 🤌🏻248-4 to 268 all out, this is crazy, pay C u min on fire, I regret not watching the match, FOMO max 😩🔥#AUSvsPAK

Piyush Pandit🇮🇳 @piyushh_01

Pak batting order in the last overs:-

#AUSvsPAK Pakistan loses 7 wkts in the last 10.1 overs.Pak batting order in the last overs:- #BoysPlayedWell 🤣🤣 Pakistan loses 7 wkts in the last 10.1 overs.Pak batting order in the last overs:-#AUSvsPAK #BoysPlayedWell🤣🤣 https://t.co/FOrPYOsf8t

Rana Umair Shakeel @RanaUmair1987 who cant bat, ball, Field. This idiotic move costed us one batmen.

Who in these modern days go with 5 bowlers??



Dont know what Babar Azam owes to Hassan Ali that he cant drop him.

#AUSvsPAK Keep playing Hassan Aliwho cant bat, ball, Field. This idiotic move costed us one batmen.Who in these modern days go with 5 bowlers??Dont know what Babar Azam owes to Hassan Ali that he cant drop him. Keep playing Hassan Ali 👏 who cant bat, ball, Field. This idiotic move costed us one batmen.Who in these modern days go with 5 bowlers?? Dont know what Babar Azam owes to Hassan Ali that he cant drop him.#AUSvsPAK

Adnan Dogar @adnandogar388 #AUSvsPAK Pakistan batsman tu chal main aya Pakistan batsman tu chal main aya 😂 #AUSvsPAK

Tâlhā Jūnâid @TheRobKhan The Famous Love Story. 🏏

#AUSvsPAK Collapse ReturnsThe Famous Love Story. 🏏 Collapse Returns 🇵🇰 The Famous Love Story. 🏏#AUSvsPAK

Guñ @Best_captain_

Pat Cummins × Mitchell Starc

5/56 & 4/33

#AUSvsPAK The greatest and the most dangerous duo in the world cricket currently.Pat Cummins× Mitchell Starc5/56 & 4/33 The greatest and the most dangerous duo in the world cricket currently. Pat Cummins⚡ × Mitchell Starc⚡5/56 & 4/33 🙌#AUSvsPAK https://t.co/cpv0sOCqG6

𝚂𝙷𝙰𝙼𝙸𝙻𝚉𝙰𝙸𝙽 @shamilzaiin

Turned the tables in a blink!



#PAKvsAUS Starcy & CummoTurned the tables in a blink! Starcy & Cummo ✨😍Turned the tables in a blink! 💫#PAKvsAUS https://t.co/F9KxThx4g6

"It's great to have Starc at the other end" - Pat Cummins after picking up 5-fer against PAK at Lahore

Australian captain Pat Cummins was all praise for Mitchell Starc, who provided crucial breakthroughs for the team to give them an edge in the contest.

Speaking at stumps on Day 3, Pat Cummins revealed that his team bowled well throughout the day but did not pick wickets early on. However, their persistence to keep bowling in tight channels with intensity eventually bore fruit. In this regard, Cummins said:

"We bowled really well but didn't quite get the rewards. The message was just to hang in there. We got that breakthrough through Starc. This wicket does not have a lot of bounce so we thought we could hit the top of stumps."

"We will sit back, bat tomorrow and we have given ourselves a real good opportunity and we are ahead of the game. It's great to have Starc at the other end. As a captain, I have so many options to throw the ball to."

At stumps, Australia were 11 for no loss in the second innings and have extended their lead to 134 runs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar